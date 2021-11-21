Barrett: Tell Roanoke City Council not to punish the homeless for sidewalk camping

Frustration with these circumstances cannot compare to the literal exhaustion of homelessness. If you feel offended by someone using the bathroom on the street, imagine how it feels to have to use the bathroom outside, to have no privacy, to know you’re being judged for what your body demands. Trade your annoyance with sleeping bags with consideration of extreme fatigue. You know the feeling — when all you need is a moment of rest, and you just can’t get sleep. Now imagine that feeling when, instead of inconveniences or obligations preventing sleep, you must find comfort on concrete during a cold night while people walk by, maybe even making snide comments about you as they pass.

Take it up a notch. Now, if you get out a blanket or drift off to sleep, the police come wake you up. Maybe you’re so tired that you doze off again. The police arrest you. You face a fine for falling asleep. You’ll need to figure out how to get that paid, but, of course, you can’t afford a place to live, or a car, or food or clothes. More urgently, where will you sleep tonight? Perhaps you walk towards the outskirts of downtown. You possibly gather enough change to take a bus to a more remote part of town — probably where there are fewer buildings to shield against the elements. And tomorrow you’ll need to somehow get back downtown to access all the resources for homeless people that the police told you about. There’s more food downtown anyways. And come bedtime, the cycle starts again.