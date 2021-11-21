Barrett: Tell Roanoke City Council not to punish the homeless for sidewalk camping

Just because we can ban camping downtown, doesn’t mean we should.
At the latest Roanoke City Council meeting, City Attorney Tim Spencer proposed a new ordinance to criminalize camping on sidewalks in downtown Roanoke. Such ordinances have inspired controversy in cities across the country. And, while many legal challenges have been mounted against such ordinances, no court has definitively overruled them. Rather, courts hold that the ordinances must narrowly address the public interests represented by a city without discriminating against specific populations. Undoubtedly, Mr. Spencer and city council can craft an ordinance that fits within these legal confines. And the city surely has the resources to defend their ordinance if contested in court.
But legality is a weak metric by which to judge our city’s conduct. Recent Roanoke news stories decry our growing unhoused population, particularly in and around the downtown area. As an employee working downtown, I can confirm that daily interactions with unhoused individuals and their makeshift living spaces have become the norm. Yes, minor annoyances occur. There are days that I don’t feel like acknowledging yet another request for change. Sometimes I don’t want to step around someone sleeping. Or I don’t want to, again, face the image of a young adult, too young to face the realities of homelessness, shivering under a threadbare coat. I tire of watching hungry people searching for a snack. I understand the daily struggle of downtown visitors.
Frustration with these circumstances cannot compare to the literal exhaustion of homelessness. If you feel offended by someone using the bathroom on the street, imagine how it feels to have to use the bathroom outside, to have no privacy, to know you’re being judged for what your body demands. Trade your annoyance with sleeping bags with consideration of extreme fatigue. You know the feeling — when all you need is a moment of rest, and you just can’t get sleep. Now imagine that feeling when, instead of inconveniences or obligations preventing sleep, you must find comfort on concrete during a cold night while people walk by, maybe even making snide comments about you as they pass.
Take it up a notch. Now, if you get out a blanket or drift off to sleep, the police come wake you up. Maybe you’re so tired that you doze off again. The police arrest you. You face a fine for falling asleep. You’ll need to figure out how to get that paid, but, of course, you can’t afford a place to live, or a car, or food or clothes. More urgently, where will you sleep tonight? Perhaps you walk towards the outskirts of downtown. You possibly gather enough change to take a bus to a more remote part of town — probably where there are fewer buildings to shield against the elements. And tomorrow you’ll need to somehow get back downtown to access all the resources for homeless people that the police told you about. There’s more food downtown anyways. And come bedtime, the cycle starts again.
Roanoke has been fortunate to grow and thrive in recent years; our downtown blossoms with new business. We welcome newcomers with open arms and boast about the talents they bring to our city. In the same breath, though, our city now wants to cast out residents who don’t easily fit into a picturesque tourist advertisement.
The city council will hear arguments on the effectiveness of similar ordinances in other cities. I will not relay the extensive research on the dangers of criminalization of poverty here. Suffice to say, with Roanoke’s ongoing and escalating crime, heightened barriers to safety in vulnerable communities will not incentivize legal routes to sustenance.
More importantly, should we judge the success of city policy only by its service to businesses and our most advantaged residents? The potential time and money funneled into criminalization could generate sustainable and accessible resources for our unhoused populations. Imagine our promise as a community when we all have our needs met. Think about the untapped potential of the individuals in our city — folks that the city now wants to neglect.
The behaviors that Mr. Spencer asks the city council to outlaw “are universal and unavoidable consequences of being human.” Jones v. City of Los Angeles, 444 F.3d 1118, 1136 (9th Cir. 2006). I urge our council and our citizens to embrace humanity by unabashedly rejecting the proposed ordinance.
If you, like me, are deeply saddened by Mr. Spencer’s proposal, please let city council and your neighbors know. The council votes on the ordinance at their next meeting.
Bethny Barrett is an attorney living in Roanoke County. She works in family law and in advocacy for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.