Bartholomew: Bluefield has made a mistake

The events that happen to and around a person in their late teens and early twenties can, quite often, define them, and the path that their life takes. This was as true for me as it was anyone, and the years I spent studying (though, truth be told, I did more learning outside the classroom than I did in it, as the young often do), at Bluefield College, a school that, while not physically connected to the Roanoke Valley, certainly belongs to our region, and has touched the lives of many tho live here. There are quite a few former Rams in the valley, to be sure — I’ve often been pleasantly surprised at how many folks I’ve met here who went there, or had a cousin, sibling or friend who did. The institutions that touch our area, have an have an effect on us as well.