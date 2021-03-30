Bast: Whose apology?

Local fiction author Gail Lambert brings her forte to the Opinion Section of The Roanoke Times in her letter March 18 (“Never too late for an apology”). Her letter is replete with alternative facts regarding Trump’s statements in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riot and the Trump Winery outside Charlottesville. Let’s look at the facts because facts do matter.
In response to the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove General Lee’s monument and rename the park where it was located, white nationalists (neo-Nazis) planned a “Unite the Right” rally for Aug. 12, 2017. On the evening before the rally, a large group of white nationalists holding torches marched through the campus of UVA shouting Nazi slogans. Looking at the videos one is reminded of Nazi stormtroopers marching through the streets of German cities in the early 1930s. The rally was scheduled for noon on Aug. 12 but clashes between the white nationalists and counter protestors began earlier in the morning. The height of violence occurred when a white nationalist protestor rammed his car into a crowd of counter protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Later that afternoon, Trump, while playing golf at his golf course in New Jersey, condemned the violence and in televised remarks two days later condemned hate groups. However, on Aug. 15 in response to a reporter’s question about the protestors, Trump stated that there were “very fine people on both sides.” A transcript of the exchange shows very clearly, that contrary to Ms. Lambert’s claim, Trump was referring to the protestors and not the removal of the statue.
Ms. Lambert repeats Trump’s lie that he “purchased one of the largest wineries in the world outside Charlottesville in 2011”. She states that Trump’s “son Eric is now the owner and manager of Trump Winery”. At roughly 220 acres of vineyards, the Trump Winery is the largest winery in Virginia by acreage but its wine capacity is half of several wineries in Virginia. It is nowhere close to being the largest winery in the United States let alone the world, either by acreage or cases of wine produced. The president of Trump Winery is Eric Trump, but he is not the manager and does not oversee day-to-day operations. That task belongs to the general manager, Kerry Woolard.
Ms. Lambert states that “it’s never too late to apologize for a slanted sound bite that has done great harm to an individual and the historic city of Charlottesville.” It appears that she is suggesting that a sound bite caused harm to Trump and Charlottesville. What caused harm was the march, violence, and death perpetrated by neo-Nazis and their ilk, not a sound bite. Ms. Lambert may be correct that it is never too late to apologize, but the apology should come from her “get ‘er done kind of businessman” who has filed for bankruptcy six times, has curried favor with white nationalist groups by his rhetoric, who spreads lies about non-existent election fraud to undermine this democracy, and has created a personality cult to rival Hitler.
We have serious issues facing our country, which require serious discussions — discussions that should be based on facts, because facts do matter.