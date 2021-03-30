Bast: Whose apology?

In response to the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove General Lee’s monument and rename the park where it was located, white nationalists (neo-Nazis) planned a “Unite the Right” rally for Aug. 12, 2017. On the evening before the rally, a large group of white nationalists holding torches marched through the campus of UVA shouting Nazi slogans. Looking at the videos one is reminded of Nazi stormtroopers marching through the streets of German cities in the early 1930s. The rally was scheduled for noon on Aug. 12 but clashes between the white nationalists and counter protestors began earlier in the morning. The height of violence occurred when a white nationalist protestor rammed his car into a crowd of counter protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Later that afternoon, Trump, while playing golf at his golf course in New Jersey, condemned the violence and in televised remarks two days later condemned hate groups. However, on Aug. 15 in response to a reporter’s question about the protestors, Trump stated that there were “very fine people on both sides.” A transcript of the exchange shows very clearly, that contrary to Ms. Lambert’s claim, Trump was referring to the protestors and not the removal of the statue.