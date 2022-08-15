Bauman: Voting is essential to America's greatness

What does it mean to be a “great” nation? By one measure, military power such as ancient Rome’s has enabled empire, but empires fall. Mastery of the seas combined with weapons allowed relatively small nations like England, Spain and France to control vast colonies, but again, that dominance passed over time. Other forms of power — wealth, technology, natural resources, a rich and vibrant culture, economic influence — can be used to chart or pervert a nation’s course to greatness. But is power the right gauge for that greatness? What is required to guide and preserve a nation’s enduring strength and health?

Most of us would think of the United States as a great nation. We are the world’s strongest economic engine. We have a living Constitution that as amended forms a solid foundation for our government. Since World War II our influence extends far beyond our shores. But presently in America there is an ongoing rupture of civility causing destructive internal discord. In the words of prescient poet William Butler Yeats:

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”

Half the nation is inflamed by lies spread by social media and irresponsible journalistic diatribe, manifesting in violence and insurrection. Political polarity is blocking progress, with the Republicans intent on preventing any achievement by Democrats and positive action by Congress. The Right is in lockstep, with the goal of regaining control by destroying the Democratic agenda, which includes improving health care, uplifting personal lives, salvaging the environment and maintaining the sanctity of the constitutional rights of citizens to unimpaired access to vote.

Their movement as a bloc to control the electoral process includes electing secretaries of state who are election deniers and intent on overturning any results counter to their goals, including replacing legitimate electors with their own slate. The Big Lie has broken truth in politics and deep-state fantasy rules in their ranks. Anything goes in their quest to return to power. The potential damage to democracy is a staggering existential threat.

Thus our nation is under siege from within. Our proud heritage will not survive a successful assault from the radical Right. Those who would uphold the integrity of the soul of America must act, and vote. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that: “APRIL 29, 2021 — The 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout of the 21st century, with 66.8% of citizens 18 years and older voting in the election, according to new voting and registration tables released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.”

That is encouraging, and testimony to the high passions around that election, but it still means that one-third of eligible voters didn’t go to the polls. Every voter who sees the existential threat to democracy must vote in 2022 and 2024.

To be a great nation, we must be strong enough militarily to protect our people, avoiding what Eisenhower named “the military-industrial complex”; and legally strong to preserve our democracy. We have to be strong enough economically to provide good jobs and fair pay, with equitable taxation, restraints on legislative influence by PACs and oligarchies, and a stable economy. Our education system must be fully funded, based on equal opportunity, with teachers highly valued and remunerated. International relations should be sound and based on moral principle, not expedience.

In a great nation, arts and science flourish, reason and good will are foundational, and the common good is the primary objective. The people’s voice is heard in truly representative federal, state and local legislatures. Government will balance the rights of the people and their duties as citizens. Regulation is sufficient to prevent private interests from corrupting public policy. We must hold fast to justice, freedom, honor and cooperation for the general good. The path is clear. May we have the vision to see it and the will to follow it.