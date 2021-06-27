Beam: Transition to renewables will take decades

Devaughn’s column about our plan is misleading, and includes assertions based on a flawed analysis by the Sierra Club that “keeping both plants running through 2040 as APCo wants to do would cost ratepayers up to $1 billion.”

This assumption, as well as her other assertion that “Coal is too expensive and too dirty compared to clean energy alternatives” are patently false and misleading.

Also misleading is Devaughn’s statement that “This rate increase would come on top of some of the highest electricity bills in the nation.” The truth is the rates paid by Appalachian Power’s Virginia customers are among the lowest in the nation.

With limited access to natural gas, most Appalachian Power customers heat and cool their homes with electricity, resulting in higher electric bills than those in areas where customers use both natural gas and electricity, and receive bills for both. However, overall costs for energy remain low compared to other states.

The transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 is measured in order to protect all of our customers. We are committed to making the energy we provide as clean as possible, as fast as we can, without compromising reliability, affordability, or the security of the electric power system.