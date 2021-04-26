Benne: Are you getting tired of . . .

Are You Getting Tired of:
The endless stream of letters in this paper demanding that Cline and Griffith resign……
Arrogant, self-centered, bullying New York politicians….
Leonard Pitts’ columns….
Dan Casey’s strident politics…..
Identity politics that ascribe indelible characteristics to racial groups, such ascriptions actually being racist themselves……
People claiming to be “hurt” by a difference of opinion, who then seek a “safe space” where only one opinion is allowed….
Occasions when a differing opinion or an inadvertent remark is arbitrarily elevated to “hate speech,” accompanied by an effort to cancel the “hater”….
Racialism that sees everything through the prism of race, when class might be a better interpretative category, or, even better, assessing every individual by their own specifics….
Historical figures being sharply judged by contemporary standards, without any clue that these current judges will have their own opinions and actions judged by later generations….for example, how will abortion advocates be assessed in the upcoming era of collapsing fertility?
The false narrative of widespread killings of unarmed black men by police: 14 in 2019, which is .2 percent of the roughly 7,300 black homicide victims, according to the Washington Post database…
The illusion that toppling statues will do anything more than make the instigators feel righteous...
Tons of ink spent on the one-time riot in the nation’s capital, but scarcely a drop on the widespread riots in many cities last summer and even now…….
The insistence on “following the science” and “listening to the experts” when both science and experts offer multiple answers to many key questions………
The ideological homogeneity of institutions who tout their “inclusion and diversity”…….
The replacement of the old religion’s Holy Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit—with the new religion’s holy trinity—diversity, inclusion, and equity….
The “woke” corporations whose politically-correct bullying exceeds even that of higher education….
The illusion that one’s biological sex is completely malleable…….
The illusion that the legalization of marijuana won’t result in more crime, overdoses, and traffic accidents……
The efforts to replace natural gas and nuclear as sources of energy, which have enabled us to reduce our carbon footprint, with unreliable, inefficient, and highly subsidized renewables……
Damaging our economy in a fit of energy righteousness, while China and India merrily build scores of coal plants and Germany imports natural gas from Russia……
The unending delays to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, most of which are instigated by elite organizations whose members can well afford to pay much higher energy prices….
The legislative efforts that are making Virginia into “California East”….
If you are as tired of these as I am, don’t just grumble, speak out publicly for what you think is better, and……..vote for Cline or Griffith!
Benne is a resident of Salem.