Benne: Are you getting tired of . . .

The false narrative of widespread killings of unarmed black men by police: 14 in 2019, which is .2 percent of the roughly 7,300 black homicide victims, according to the Washington Post database…

The illusion that toppling statues will do anything more than make the instigators feel righteous...

Tons of ink spent on the one-time riot in the nation’s capital, but scarcely a drop on the widespread riots in many cities last summer and even now…….

The insistence on “following the science” and “listening to the experts” when both science and experts offer multiple answers to many key questions………

The ideological homogeneity of institutions who tout their “inclusion and diversity”…….

The replacement of the old religion’s Holy Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit—with the new religion’s holy trinity—diversity, inclusion, and equity….

The “woke” corporations whose politically-correct bullying exceeds even that of higher education….

The illusion that one’s biological sex is completely malleable…….