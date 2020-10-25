Benne: Down with group-think

We felt a sense of power in making those white Christians grovel, though many remained silent. (Silence is complicity?) One weekend, however, a group of highly-educated Jewish women from a temple in Hyde Park (the University of Chicago neighborhood north of Woodlawn) took our course. They refused to admit they were racist! They fired back at our accusations, noting that they had experienced discrimination themselves and were hard at work in making the public schools in Hyde Park welcoming to Black students, many of whom were poor. The course ended uncomfortably and early.

After that debacle, our teaching team had serious conversations about our “successes” and our traumatic failure. We finally came to the conclusion that we had treated both whites and Blacks stereotypically. Whites were all racists and Blacks were all hapless victims. We were, in the words of the philosopher Rene Girard, “showing concern for victims in an anti-Christian manner.” We decided to disband the course and double our efforts in supporting the Woodlawn Organization and in being a welcoming Christian church.