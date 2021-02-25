Bentley: Changing America's priorities to make America great

Roanoke’s Plowshare Peace and Justice Center conducted its 180th Silent Peace Vigil on the bleak midwinter day of Jan. 16, which happened to coincide with the national holiday weekend honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Standing there in the cold for an hour in front of the City Market Building, I thought about how in the late 1960s, during my college years, King had been criticized for coming out against the Vietnam War. But he had come to see that “pro-life” Christians should also be against a colonialist war. Were he alive today, I believe he’d oppose the wars the U.S. has been waging in the Middle East for twenty years now.
Based in Roanoke, Plowshare is Virginia’s oldest organization devoted to peace and social justice. Its monthly vigils began in April 2005 as the death tolls grew from the “War on Terror.” Like the Vietnam war, the invasion of Iraq was based on a big lie, that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Since 2001, according to the Pentagon, military actions in the Middle East have resulted in 8,506 allied fatalities and 53,117 American military wounded. Brown University’s Watson Institute researchers report over 800,000 fatalities from war violence, and indirectly, several times more. These researchers have counted some 335,000 civilians killed from the fighting and more than 37 million displaced people. Currently, 21 million Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani, and Syrian people are living as war refugees or internally displaced persons, in grossly inadequate conditions. Our government is conducting counterterrorism activities, aka “black ops,” in 80 countries. What’s more, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that a tenth of veterans have substance abuse disorders and up to half of returning Iraq and Afghanistan vets have a mental health diagnosis. About 20 veterans a day commit suicide, totaling nearly 98,000 since 2005 when record keeping began.
These “endless” wars have cost taxpayers dearly. The budgetary costs of our “war on terror” since 2001 now stands at $6.4 trillion, which does not include future interest costs on borrowing for the wars – those will add an estimated $8 trillion in the next 40 years. Every hour, over $32 million in our taxes are going to pay for these winless wars.
Former President Trump pledged to end them, and he did bring some troops home. However, the wars still go on while here at home our roads and bridges fall into disrepair, our parks have backlogged repairs waiting, and increasing numbers of us fall into poverty. Nearly 600,000 Americans are homeless, a fifth of them children and almost 40,000, veterans. More than 1 in 6 children—12.5 million—live in food-insecure households, and Black and Hispanic households have nearly twice the number as white households. More than 4.3 million Americans younger than 19 have no health insurance.
Government officials and military leaders should know that what’s happening is wrong, but many benefit from war’s financial gravy train and others are afraid to protest. There is too much money, power and glory involved in military power for them to do the right, moral thing. The estimated military expenditures of $934 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year that began in October will leave meager funding to promote renewable energy, rebuild infrastructure, provide health care for all, address the pandemic, adequately fund education, or for other needs. The wars are simply our tax dollars being squandered to hurt and threaten people abroad.
The anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston wrote, ”There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” The last four years were certainly the former, but will the next four be the latter? Let’s make them so, and choose peace and saving the ecosystem over policing the world. Making the morally right choice will indeed make America great! And you can join me in taking a stand for peace on the third Saturday of any month, noon-1:00 pm on the Market Square. For more information, see plowshareva.org.
Michael Bentley is a retired professor and social/environmental justice activist who lives in Salem. He serves on the board of Plowshare Peace and Justice Center, as secretary of the Roanoke Group Sierra Club, and is a founding member of Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth.