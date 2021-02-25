Bentley: Changing America's priorities to make America great

Roanoke’s Plowshare Peace and Justice Center conducted its 180th Silent Peace Vigil on the bleak midwinter day of Jan. 16, which happened to coincide with the national holiday weekend honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Standing there in the cold for an hour in front of the City Market Building, I thought about how in the late 1960s, during my college years, King had been criticized for coming out against the Vietnam War. But he had come to see that “pro-life” Christians should also be against a colonialist war. Were he alive today, I believe he’d oppose the wars the U.S. has been waging in the Middle East for twenty years now.

Based in Roanoke, Plowshare is Virginia’s oldest organization devoted to peace and social justice. Its monthly vigils began in April 2005 as the death tolls grew from the “War on Terror.” Like the Vietnam war, the invasion of Iraq was based on a big lie, that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Since 2001, according to the Pentagon, military actions in the Middle East have resulted in 8,506 allied fatalities and 53,117 American military wounded. Brown University’s Watson Institute researchers report over 800,000 fatalities from war violence, and indirectly, several times more. These researchers have counted some 335,000 civilians killed from the fighting and more than 37 million displaced people. Currently, 21 million Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani, and Syrian people are living as war refugees or internally displaced persons, in grossly inadequate conditions. Our government is conducting counterterrorism activities, aka “black ops,” in 80 countries. What’s more, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that a tenth of veterans have substance abuse disorders and up to half of returning Iraq and Afghanistan vets have a mental health diagnosis. About 20 veterans a day commit suicide, totaling nearly 98,000 since 2005 when record keeping began.