Bentley: Conservatives were once champions of conservation

I’ve never been a Republican but in many respects I have conservative values. For one, I am a church-going Christian. I’ve noticed, however, that the majority of Republicans who remain loyal followers of former President Trump seem to have lost a moral core grounded in conservative values. The January 6th hearings that I’ve watched certainly bears that out.

Not that I’m a fan of President Joe Biden, especially given his massive increase in military spending and neocon foreign policy, which is why I’m an independent.

These days I support individual candidates who share my political values and will represent them in office, such as Roanoke’s Sam Rasoul, and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman, although by living in Salem, I can’t vote for them.

Getting back to conservative values, however, I wish the GOP would rediscover its early conservation values. Conserving the good earth, its forests, soils, waterways and wetlands, were championed by Republicans the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, John Saylor, and of course, the great Gifford Pinchot.

And don’t forget Richard Nixon, the greenest president we’ve had, who initiated many of the most important and enduring environmental policies by signing the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Air Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, what historian Kevin Starr referred to as “the Magna Carta of the environmental movement.” He also created the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Legacy of Parks program, which gave over 80,000 acres of government land to make 642 new parks.

But Nixon’s EPA was assaulted by Trump’s EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler, and has now been gutted by the radical Republican Supreme Court. But, nevertheless, once upon a time the Grand Old Party was green! It was America’s leading pro-conservation and pro-environment party. Throughout most of the 20th Century, it was common for Republican leaders to be real conservationists and real environmentalists. There’s nothing more fundamentally conservative than conservation!

Now, in the 21st century, most of today’s Republican leaders have turned their back on their party’s environmental legacy. The GOP has strayed far from its conservation roots, and morphed into the party of fossil fuel extraction and consumption and the party of polluters who foul our soils and waters, and shoot bear and wolf cubs in their dens. About half of Senate Republicans deny climate change because they oppose any popular solution to the problem.

And then there is our new governor. He has appointed Andrew Wheeler to head the “deregulation office” he created and Wheeler is gearing up to go after Virginia’s environmental regulations. He’s a guy who has focused his life’s work on letting extractive industries go hog wild.

And take my Salem representative in Congress, who is now Ben Cline. Recently I was on a Zoom meeting with several other members of the Citizens Climate Lobby talking to his legislative aide, a relatively new hire. She didn’t know much about climate-related legislation and, sadly, from his record so far, Mr. Cline is no conservative of the kind I value. Quoting his April 21 ‘Newsletter,’ he says, “I am a supporter of an ‘all of the above’ energy strategy to meet the current global energy need. Wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, natural gas, renewable nanotechnologies, and fossil fuel usage should all be encouraged, and I am optimistic that consumers will have clean, safe, and reliable choices well into the future.” While I know now that Rep. Cline has acknowledged the necessity of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change, he won’t propose, co-sponsor or vote for any legislation to address the problem, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act which, if enacted would both “flatten the curve” of emissions and help people cope with inflation.

As a person with real conservative values who wants to conserve a habitable planet, I’m finding that there are a lot of RINOS (Republicans in Name Only) out there who truly are not conservatives.