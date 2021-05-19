Bentley, Munley, Riley, Hunter and Bier: Israel violates Palestinian human rights

Palestinian resistance is one of the most just causes in the world. The latest round started April 12th when Israeli occupiers began their latest attempt to restrict Muslims in Jerusalem, an effort to Judaicize the city.

This is not a “conflict” or a border dispute or a tribal or religious issue but rather the modus operandi of the settler-colonial system.

Bombing civilian neighborhoods, shooting unarmed protesters, and lying is characteristic of all European colonial power encounters with indigenous.

This was true in South Africa under apartheid and in the U.S. after Spanish and British colonization, and it is true in Palestine under Jewish Zionist colonization.

The colonizer-colonized dynamic explains why illegal Israeli settlements keep encroaching on Palestinian land, why the Jewish National Law (2018) affirmed that Jews have the right to self-determination, but Palestinians do not, and why Israel welcomes Jews anywhere in the world to settle in Israel, but denies Palestinians the right to return to their own lands.