Bentley, Munley, Riley, Hunter and Bier: Israel violates Palestinian human rights

On May 12th’s NBC’s Nightly News, Lester Holt reported that violence in occupied Gaza had cost the lives of 65 Palestinians, including 14 children, and 6 Israelis (113 Palestinian fatalities including 31 children as we write).
The large difference reflects the fact that Israel is a military powerhouse, a sovereign state, while the Palestinians are stateless and occupied by Israel.
Holt reported President Biden’s response (“Israel has a right to defend itself”) – but nothing about the context of the situation.
Sadly, reporting by NBC, NPR—mainstream media—generally are biased in Israel’s favor. The only fair reporting we’ve heard has been provided by Democracy Now!, an internationally syndicated news broadcast (accessible on WETS-FM in Johnson City).
Palestinian families, who were displaced once in 1948, are now facing a shameful and deeply disturbing forcible eviction from homes they’ve lived in for generations in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Palestinian East Jerusalem, illegally annexed by Israel. Mohammed El-Kurd, a young Palestinian poet who’s organizing to save his family’s home in Sheik Jarrah, rightly says that what’s happening “is nothing short of ethnic cleansing.” Democracy Now! correctly reported Israel’s seizures of homes were illegal under international law.
Palestinian resistance is one of the most just causes in the world. The latest round started April 12th when Israeli occupiers began their latest attempt to restrict Muslims in Jerusalem, an effort to Judaicize the city.
This is not a “conflict” or a border dispute or a tribal or religious issue but rather the modus operandi of the settler-colonial system.
Bombing civilian neighborhoods, shooting unarmed protesters, and lying is characteristic of all European colonial power encounters with indigenous.
This was true in South Africa under apartheid and in the U.S. after Spanish and British colonization, and it is true in Palestine under Jewish Zionist colonization.
The colonizer-colonized dynamic explains why illegal Israeli settlements keep encroaching on Palestinian land, why the Jewish National Law (2018) affirmed that Jews have the right to self-determination, but Palestinians do not, and why Israel welcomes Jews anywhere in the world to settle in Israel, but denies Palestinians the right to return to their own lands.
U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill (thanks to the Zionist lobby in Washington) to defend Israeli apartheid ($3.8 billion annually in military aid – more than our foreign aid to sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America combined)—all so Israel can advance its illegal and racist policies of ethnic cleansing. This makes the U.S. complicit in violations of International law that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity as recently documented by Human Rights Watch.
A report just released by Human Rights Watch (“A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution”), thoroughly documented Israel’s policies and actions toward occupied Palestinians as international crimes of apartheid and persecution.
A similar study was also released in 2021 by the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem (“A Regime of Jewish Supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is Apartheid”).
These well-respected human rights organizations have concluded: the conditions Palestinians are subject to accurately fit the definition of “apartheid,” a crime under international law.
South African archbishop Desmond Tutu, who is very familiar with life under apartheid, declared that in some ways the situation in Israel-Palestine is worse. Israel is now regrettably a racist, apartheid state, and must be held accountable for systematically violating Palestinian human rights.
We need to face up to our own country’s involvement in this tragedy. The truth is that the devolution of Israel into a rights-violating state has been facilitated by unwavering American support of its settler-colonial project, especially diplomatic shielding at the United Nations and lavish military aid without conditions or accountability. This has been supported by the administrations of both parties.
In Congress, Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) recently introduced a bill (HR 2590), which requires that U.S. taxpayer dollars must not be used to mistreat Palestinian children in Israeli military courts and prisons, demolish or seize Palestinian homes, or steal or annex Palestinian land. Currently, it has eighteen co-sponsors, but no co-sponsors from Virginia.
Concerned citizen input is urgently needed. Ask your congressional representative to endorse HR 2590: Phone: 202-224-3121, https://www.house.gov.
If we acknowledge the post-1948 history, reckon with the painful realities of what Israel has become, face up to our complicity in this tragedy and take action, a better day can come for both Palestinians and Jews in the land three great faiths call holy.
Bentley, Munley, Riley, Hunter and Bier are members of the Public Information Committee of Plowshare Peace and Justice Center in Roanoke.