Bersson: Where are the M. Caldwell Butlers of today?

The forthright way many Republican Senators and House of Representative members responded to Watergate in the 1970s is truly a world apart from the “avoid at all costs” way current Republican Senators and congresspersons, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger excepted, have responded to the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And yet the Watergate scandal and Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol are alike in the most profound ways.

Both “break-ins” were extremely dangerous attacks on the basic institutions of democratic governance, the rule of law and respect for the electoral process.

Along with their Democratic colleagues in the 1970s, most Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and Senate Special Investigative Committee sincerely sought to uncover the myriad criminal activities of the Watergate Scandal, pushing as far, wide, and high as necessary to get at the facts and the truth.

Not that it was easy for Republicans to go against their president and high-ranking officials of his administration. But their commitment to preserving democracy, their moral discomfiture and even outrage at the Nixon Administration’s criminal activities, drove them ever onward to do their constitutional duty and serve their country above all else.