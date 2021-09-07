Beshear: Accelerating Eastern Kentucky's economic via the Appalachian Regional Commission

Editor’s note: Each week we’re running a commentary from a different governor whose state is part of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Those governors will be meeting in a summit in St. Paul, Virginia, in October.

Kentucky’s economy is on fire, with economic momentum in every corner of the commonwealth. One region with potential we can’t ignore is Eastern Kentucky, specifically in our Appalachian counties. With investments in industries like agritech and manufacturing, strong fiscal management and upgrades to critical infrastructure, Eastern Kentucky is ready to soar.

Each week, we are announcing new jobs, with companies expanding or locating new facilities in this region. Since I took office, we’ve announced 67 projects totaling nearly $959 million in new investments and creating more than 3,000 full-time jobs in Eastern Kentucky alone. Even amid the global pandemic, we’ve kept our eye on the ball and found ways to make progress, with companies including AppHarvest and Firestone Industrial Products expanding in the region, creating hundreds of jobs each.