Bestpitch: Cline should work with Biden

Shortly after he assumed office, I heard 6th District Representative Ben Cline decry the intense partisanship in Congress. He stated that he was accustomed to seeing Republicans and Democrats work more closely together on many issues in the Virginia General Assembly.
His blind allegiance to the worst president in America’s history and his fellow Republicans soon dashed my hopes of seeing him reach across the aisle to achieve consensus in the best interests of our nation. His fealty to party above principles culminated in his signing of an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify the November 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
In the statement he issued on January 5, he explained that his objections were based on unconstitutional usurpations of authority that rightfully belonged to the various state legislatures. Notably absent from the brief was any challenge to the executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott extending the early voting period in his state.
Governor Abbott was sued by Texas Republicans including the state party chair, Agriculture Commissioner, and members of the state legislature. Do you suppose that Texas was omitted from the brief that Cline endorsed because the current president prevailed in that state?
The most compelling evidence against claims of widespread voter fraud or irregularities in the counting of ballots is the number of Republicans who were elected to Congress in states that President-elect Biden won. Why would anyone go to such lengths to rig the presidential election while allowing a reduction in the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives?
Finally, let’s imagine for a moment that the appeal to the Supreme Court had succeeded. What next? How could there have been any legitimacy to counting the ballots of Republican electors if no one could confirm the validity of the reported outcomes? Would the next step have been to push for the current president to remain in office until states could hold another election, perhaps six months from now?
Since their election, the president- and vice president-elect have repeatedly emphasized the need for unity and mutual respect for opposing points of view. I look forward to seeing President Biden and Vice President Harris work toward those goals, and I invite Representative Cline to join them.
Bestpitch is a member of Roanoke City Council.