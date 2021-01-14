Bestpitch: Cline should work with Biden

Shortly after he assumed office, I heard 6th District Representative Ben Cline decry the intense partisanship in Congress. He stated that he was accustomed to seeing Republicans and Democrats work more closely together on many issues in the Virginia General Assembly.

His blind allegiance to the worst president in America’s history and his fellow Republicans soon dashed my hopes of seeing him reach across the aisle to achieve consensus in the best interests of our nation. His fealty to party above principles culminated in his signing of an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify the November 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

In the statement he issued on January 5, he explained that his objections were based on unconstitutional usurpations of authority that rightfully belonged to the various state legislatures. Notably absent from the brief was any challenge to the executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott extending the early voting period in his state.

Governor Abbott was sued by Texas Republicans including the state party chair, Agriculture Commissioner, and members of the state legislature. Do you suppose that Texas was omitted from the brief that Cline endorsed because the current president prevailed in that state?