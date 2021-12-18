Bestpitch: State government should stop defunding local police

The General Assembly passed House Bill 599 in 1979 to quell disputes between suburban counties and core Virginia cities resulting from the moratorium that eliminated cities’ ability to annex land in adjacent counties. To compensate for that action, the state promised to provide annual financial assistance to cities similar to that provided to counties for operation of their sheriffs’ departments.

The bill established a funding program that was expected to provide about 30% of the costs of law enforcement to local police departments. The law specified that this assistance would increase annually at a rate commensurate with the growth in the state’s general tax collections.

Unfortunately, this has become another example in a long list of the state’s broken promises to local governments and our police officers. State funding for local police departments has not increased as prescribed in the statute in many years. Sometime along the way, the General Assembly decided to ignore the requirements in HB 599.

They did this by inserting language in annual budget bills that superseded the formula, effectively freezing the amounts in many years and providing lower-than-required amounts in others. As a result, state funding in fiscal years 2015 through 2021 for police in the city of Roanoke alone was almost $2.5 million less than the HB 599 formula would have provided as our fair share.

Across the commonwealth, localities saw state aid decrease by a little more than 7% from fiscal year 2007 to fiscal year 2022, although the formula should have produced a 50% increase, resulting in a statewide shortfall of more than $120 million.

During that same timeframe, the General Assembly has increased funding for sheriffs’ offices by 21% and for state police by almost 59%, while local governments absorbed a 34% increase in law-enforcement expenditures through fiscal year 2020.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Dec. 7 that his budget proposal for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 would include $223 million in well-deserved pay raises for sheriffs’ deputies, corrections officers, and state troopers. So far, he has identified zero in additional funding for the state’s obligations to local police departments under HB 599, which now seems to be viewed as a discretionary funding item rather than a mandate established by statute.

Communities will become less safe as we see even more local police officers leave to work at higher-paying jobs; for example, $9,000 higher pay for a state trooper than a police officer’s annual salary in the Roanoke area. This disparity creates an enormous workforce development challenge for Virginia cities and urbanized counties. Roanoke and other local governments are doing as much as they can by raising starting pay, offering multiple bonuses, and adjusting pay scales but they can’t do it alone without risking negative impacts on the many other public services their citizens need and expect.

Police departments in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and the other 173 jurisdictions affected serve 70% of Virginians, mostly in the more urbanized parts of the state. Cities generally have higher crime rates than rural areas, making it even harder to recruit and retain qualified officers. Following the statute, funding local police departments would require $49.4 million more in the state budget for FY 2023 and $50.5 million for FY 2024. With those dollars, local governments could hire more officers, provide the training they need to be effective and conscientious in today’s environment and make our communities safer.

While it is important that the state continue to support deputies, corrections officers, and state troopers, it is time — way past time — for the General Assembly and governor to stop this back-door effort to defund our local police departments. State senators and delegates who represent 70% of people throughout Virginia must support a significant increase in funding for the police, not just in the Roanoke Valley, but in all the localities where police officers put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us. After all, the Code of Virginia requires it.

Bestpitch serves on Roanoke City Council.