Beury: No child is too young to learn about racism

I explained to my 8 year old, who was so excited and had worked hard for this experience, what the KKK represented and why I would not allow her to be in the parade. She understood.

My other daughter, as a young teen, heard a very good friend make a derogatory remark about Black people. She was angry, shocked, and disappointed and questioned this with me thinking racism was now a thing of the past. Again we had a talk about how it is alive and still exists in our society and the things we can do to combat hateful remarks.

These are just a few examples of the many conversations I have had with my children. I believe history should be taught accurately. Children are smart, thoughtful, and are great at figuring things out given the opportunity. My children always knew they had it better than most of the world not because of anything they did, they didn’t earn it, but because they are white and born in the United States.

It does not harm children to be aware of opportunities that are afforded some and not others. It does not harm a child to understand how we built this country and acquired the land, the flaws and mistakes and successes of our country’s past. Harm occurs when we do not teach our children how to think critically, provide accurate information, and allow them to freely question the wrongs and rights of our society.

And speaking to the argument that teaching accurate history may make some white children feel bad: You know what makes white children feel bad? Living in a home where adults hate and/or discriminate and/or judge their fellow human beings for reasons too absurd to be understood by that child.

Beury is retired from Carilion Clinic after serving 19 years as the school nurse at Roanoke’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School (now John P. Fishwick Middle School). Prior to moving to Roanoke, she worked as a nurse in Georgia and as head of student health services at Brenau University.