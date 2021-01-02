Bielawski and Frost: Time to end Virginia's death penalty

But while these arguments are compelling, the truth is that these arguments hardly still apply in Virginia, because Virginia essentially no longer uses the death penalty.

At the Federal level, the same was once true. But that changed this year when the government enacted its first execution since 2003. Starting with Daniel Lewis Lee on July 14 and ending with Alfred Bourgeois on December 11, we have now seen ten executions this year after a seventeen-year hiatus. If the currently scheduled executions take place in December, that will make 10 federal executions in one calendar year after a seventeen-year hiatus.

This notable increase in executions provides a grim but useful reminder of why it is important for Virginia to capture this current moment of bipartisan opposition to the death penalty and turn the page on a dark chapter in the Commonwealth’s history, a history that has seen more executions than any other state since its founding in 1607, and sits second only to Texas with its 113 executions since 1976.

Frankly, the debate around the death penalty is a hollow one, as both sides have realized it’s time to move on. This year offers the opportunity to do so. It is time to codify what the Commonwealth has already decided in practice. Virginia can be a leader in the region and become the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty, rendering this ineffective, wasteful, unjust, and arcane practice formally obsolete. The Commonwealth has already moved on from the death penalty. It’s time to make it official.

Bielawski is a second year Master of Public Policy student at the University of Virginia’s Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. He grew uyp in Roanoke and now lives in Richmond. rost is a graduate student at the University of Virginia, pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Darden School of Business and a Master of Public Policy (MPP) from the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.