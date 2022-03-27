Biesenbach: Children depend on school for more than lessons

In her March 25 letter to the editor, “School must remain neutral ground,” Nancy Valle wrote: “Children go to school to learn, period. ”

I have known Valle, a retired teacher, for many years. Although I met her after she left the classroom, I have always suspected she was the kind of educator who offered her students the mix of no-nonsense and compassion that changes young people’s lives forever.

But I must respectfully disagree with her statement. Today’s children often depend on their schools for food, clothing, shelter, socialization, mental health services, and day-to-day supervision.

In fact, I have a teacher friend who works in a high-poverty school, and some days, it’s as though she has to squeeze teaching in around her students’ other — and often more pressing — needs.

I saw this for myself during my godson’s home school classes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and some of his classmates were switched from their high-performing school to one with a high poverty rate and low test scores. While he and his classmates were assigned extra work for extra credit, it was not expected of the other children, because they had too much else going on in their lives.

And all of this is far more than their teachers ever signed up for. Even when they’re not working under pandemic conditions, teachers are overworked and stretched so thin it’s a miracle they don’t all quit. Teachers express frustration that funding often goes toward high-paying administrative jobs in their school systems, rather than, say, mental health services that might help young people avoid self-destructive and violent behavior.

Some of the problem lies with how we teach children. We’ve only recognized in the past 50 years that students don’t all learn in the same way and don’t all do well in a classroom setting. When my grandfather was growing up, knowing the basics of reading and writing was enough for the farm work most people did. If you couldn’t behave in the classroom, it didn’t matter much, because you weren’t there very long. In my parents’ day, you didn’t even have to finish high school to land a good job that would support a family. When I graduated, earning a diploma was a must. Nowadays, it’s not enough.

To be able to fully participate in today’s workforce, students need at least two extra years of education to learn a skill or a trade. That’s a lot to ask of a young person, especially one who already doesn’t feel successful in school.

But it’s the parents who get the most blame for sending their children to school with what many perceive as inadequate home-training. But this problem isn’t as simple as it seems.

I’ve met many parents who struggle to support their children, and if they don’t teach them what they need to know to succeed in school, it’s not because they don’t care or don’t want to, but because they simply don’t have the time. Two-income families are the norm these days, but if those jobs pay minimum wage, it’s still not enough to make ends meet. Multiply those jobs by a factor of three for single parents — who are often going it alone due to high incarceration rates for petty crimes and subsequent felony records that make employment difficult — and there is precious little time left for child-rearing.

Government benefits barely cover living expenses, and the emotional stress of poverty can have a direct impact on parenting skills. Even middle-class families with well-paying jobs often can’t find safe, affordable daycare that make it easier to work.

If we want children to succeed in school and later in life, we need to support their parents, not condemn them. President Joe Biden’s original Build Back Better bill proposed just that, with programs for universal free preschool, childcare subsidies and making housing more affordable. The Child Tax Credits payments that were sent out during the pandemic alone lifted millions of children out of poverty — while they lasted.

Even though these programs would give parents resources that would allow them to spend more time with their kids and to be more involved in their schooling, they are being blocked by those who believe we can’t afford to invest in our children.

But we can’t afford not to. Addressing these problems will give us a more educated, productive workforce. And maybe it will stem the epidemic of young people who feel they have no other options to deal with their frustrations besides reaching for a gun.

Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”