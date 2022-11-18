Biesenbach: Good editorial pages offer something to (anger) everyone

In a letter to the editor [“Do the numbers support the newspaper’s liberal slant?”] on Nov. 11, Dennis Crowley whines yet again about the “liberal slant” of this newspaper, and suggests it should run exclusively conservative content because “most” of its readers are “Republican/conservative/independent.” This must be an indication of the good job the “editorial board” is doing because I feel the same way, just on the opposite side, because I live in a blue community.

A recent editorial borrowed from the conservative Wall Street Journal sent my blood pressure soaring when it sniffed about how some Americans choose expanded Medicaid over employer-sponsored health care because it’s cheaper. Well, duh! Get real, WSJ.

And don’t get me started on Christine Flowers, whose op-eds routinely set my teeth on edge.

Mostly I ignore them, but sometimes I take the bait. In a recent column about John Fetterman, she attempted to sort the disabled into worthy and unworthy categories.

Madison Cawthorn, for instance, who lost the use of his legs following a car wreck, is in the worthy category, she said, because his injury was the result of an accident. Fetterman, on the other hand, who is recovering well from a stroke, is unworthy because his doctor, who is somehow unbelievably prescient, told him — apparently with 100% certainty — that if he didn’t make some lifestyle changes, the stroke was completely inevitable. Therefore, Fetterman is totally to blame for his medical condition and not deserving of empathy, sympathy or a seat in the Senate.

Never mind that any doctor, police officer, driving instructor, crash-test dummy or parent could have told Cawthorn that if you ride in a car with your feet on the dashboard, your chances of suffering spinal trauma should your buddy run off the road are pretty close to 100%, too. And yet, Cawthorn somehow bears no responsibility for his condition.

Flowers is just spitballing, mistaking personal anecdotes for facts. She has no business being on anyone’s editorial page, not because of her opinions, but because she can’t reason her way out of a wet paper bag. On the the other hand, George Will is conservative and I rarely agree with him, but I have no doubt his positions are carefully thought-out and researched.

I put the words “editorial board” above in quotes, because in the past, like most other newspapers, The Roanoke Times has had actual editorial boards — groups of two or three writers whose job it was to research and opine about local events while sharing the writing responsibilities.

Like the previous editorial page editor, the current one is a one-man show. And while the previous editor performed the Herculean task of writing a piece with a local slant every single day, that’s not something the newspaper’s current owners demand of the present editor — nor should they. Not only is it too big a job for one person, the whole point of the editorial page is to present a variety of opinions, lest it devolve into a mouthpiece for one political party or organization. As an aside, I often wonder if the editorials from other publications are a first step along the path of eliminating locally written editorials entirely. We’ll see.

But to address Crowley’s issue, he clearly doesn’t understand what responsible journalism is. It doesn’t matter that “most” people in this area lean conservative. Just because Roanoke County and Salem are consistently deep red doesn’t mean their citizens are in complete lockstep. It means that those in the minority in those places — for whom conservative media and viewpoints are readily available — will also have access to non-conservative content. You can criticize this paper for being too liberal or conservative all you want — literally — because it offers a forum for those on all sides of an issue to respond. And if it were otherwise, Crowley’s letters would never see the light of day.

And that’s the beauty of a newspaper. Unlike news delivered through online sources of doubtful veracity, there are no algorithms attached to each story, spying on you and learning what you want to hear — at least, I hope there aren’t — just to serve up more of the same. Subscribing to a newspaper that really does try to live up to its mission of objectivity — rather than tailoring the truth to suit its audience — means you might accidentally bump up against ideas and information that you hadn’t considered before.

And despite the grumblings from the Dennis Crowleys — and the Betsy Biesenbachs — of the world, that’s exactly how it should be.