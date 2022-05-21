Biesenbach: Misinformation in Russia and America

The scariest thing about the rhetoric and misinformation coming out of Russia these days about Ukraine is its familiarity.

In the decade before I was born, the best way to smear someone and to ruin their lives forever was to call them a communist. Never mind if the accusation was true or not, never mind that this was and always has been a free country in which whatever political system you prefer isn’t a litmus test for being a patriotic American, or that although there were actual communists here, they were few and far between.

And never mind that during the height of post Word War II consumerism, the American public was very unlikely to support a government based on confiscating private businesses and eliminating social classes.

In fact, communism proved to be so unworkable that there are only a few communist nations left in the world, and most of those have adopted some aspects of capitalism — China and Vietnam being the best examples. But the word itself evolved so that besides describing a school of political thought, it was also used to conjure up images of people who wanted to destroy our way of life and were in every way fundamentally different from us.

The same thing is happening today in Russia, where images of Ukrainians murdered in the streets by Russian troops are passed off as “fake news” perpetrated by “crisis actors.” Russian citizens justify terrorizing and killing ordinary Ukrainians because they’ve been told they’re Nazis, and that they’re the aggressors in this situation.

Never mind that in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, won the presidency with over 73% of the vote, and seems to have the support of his people. It is hardly the kind of attitude that could be attributed to Nazis, and it’s an especially strange reason to stage an invasion for a country that, for much of its history, has persecuted Jews nearly as much as Nazi Germany did.

The word Nazi is important here, because as in the United States, its a word that originally described a political party and its school of thought, but has since — at least in the former Soviet Union — become synonymous with the atrocities committed by German troops against the Russian people during World War II. By war’s end, that nation had suffered almost a third of the conflict’s total casualties.

There are few people living now who remember that time, but the children and grandchildren of those who lived through it were certainly steeped in that awful history. And all it takes to get them on the side of a government that is lying to them is to make that accusation, whether its true or not.

How different is misinformation like this from what we hear today — Democrats are running child sex rings, COVID-19 is just like the flu and Donald Trump won the 2020 election — all of which have not one shred of evidence to support them.

In 2020, a group of researchers paid over 200 conservative Fox News viewers $15 an hour to watch CNN, based on the fact that, when compared to other news outlets, Fox News coverage was highly selective and offered dramatically different information from the rest. According to the study, within three days, viewer’s factual perceptions and knowledge about current events changed their attitudes about Donald Trump, Republicans and COVID-19.

Its easy for those of us on the left to conclude that people who are taken in by these lies are just stupid, but the truth is, being manipulated by those who know exactly how to play on our fears happens to smart people all of the time. If it wasn’t so, telemarketers and cyberscammers wouldn’t be in business. And as someone who watches Fox News fairly regularly, I can attest to the fact that their delivery is very seductive — even when you don’t agree with them. Now imagine the effect the networks hosts have on those who do.

It’s never easy to let go of closely held beliefs — even when they’re not based in fact — and it’s especially difficult when everyone you like and respect holds those same views. But what will become of our country if the party that has given itself over to those who peddle these lies seizes power? They will set us against each other in unending witch hunts for communists, Nazis, transpeople, mask-wearers, fraudulent voters and baby-killers — all the while lining their own pockets and robbing us of our rights. Meanwhile, we’ll be busy looking in the other direction.

Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”