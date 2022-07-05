Biesenbach: Out of 5th grade, into a future of worry and hope

It was a cool morning in early June, and the setting was eerily familiar. I was at my godson’s fifth-grade promotion ceremony — in the same place I’d been exactly 15 years before, on my own son’s last day at the same school. Nothing much had changed — the hallways, the office, the classrooms and the cafeteria were all the same. Even the school custodian was still there.

I got a lump in my throat as my godson crossed the stage for his certificate, looking impossibly grown up in his shirt, tie and dress slacks. The event was bittersweet — not just because he’d passed an important milestone which brought back memories of bringing up my own son, and not just because the principal — who had been there when my son was a student — was retiring. This was the first promotion ceremony at the school since 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal reminded the kids how to file onto the stage, explaining that there had been few schoolwide gatherings since. It was a poignant reminder of how different these children’s lives have been from what they and their families might have expected when they first walked through the doors.

The principal talked about how the school closures had put some students behind, but because of their hard work, this group had managed to catch up, and she praised them for their resiliency. I hosted my godson during his home schooling period, so I was familiar with the names of many of his classmates from hearing the roll called every day. They were just little faces in tiny squares of video then, but I still felt connected to them.

The ceremony was also shadowed by the Uvalde, Texas, shootings. I thought about the families who will never see their children cross the stage like my godson did, and because the school is closed, not even the survivors will have that chance.

Security was tight at the front door of my godson’s school, but the room had lots of windows, and the woman next to me said she was worried and couldn’t help looking around for an exit. And I couldn’t help but wonder if all the children there that day would make it out of school without having been touched by gun violence. It’s a very real fear in a country in which we value unfettered access to guns over the lives of our children.

As the principal spoke, the teachers lined up against the wall. They looked so eager and so capable, even though every year, their job requires fulfilling more and more duties, including the expectation that they will stand between their pupils and death, if need be. The principal reminded the children that their real graduation would come in 2029, when they finish high school, and that the jobs they will eventually do may not even exist now. Those eight rows of young people sat quietly in their seats, intently focused on their principal’s words, as if they understood they belong to an historic generation.

One of the most remarkable things about this group was their individuality — which they expressed through their clothing and hairstyles. I was in the fifth grade in 1970, and although the 1960s had brought huge changes to our culture, conformity was still valued in my school. The boys wore their hair short and were required to wear slacks or nearly new jeans. We girls had just been granted the luxury of wearing tasteful pantsuits, but we would never have dreamed of wearing anything but a skirt for an occasion like this.

My godson’s classmates’ hairstyles ranged from prairie-style braids to edgy undercuts. Some wore sweet frocks or pants and vests, and others had on stylish jumpsuits or extra-baggy sweats. In some cases, you wouldn’t have wanted to take a guess at the pronouns they use based on their appearance, because you very well could be wrong. Most of the clothing looked new, and the kids seemed happy and proud in them. I silently thanked their parents and teachers for giving them the grace and the space to be themselves before they landed in the emotional sausage-grinder that is middle school, where they will feel pressured to conform.

These young people are very different from us, in many good ways. Our future will be safe in their hands if we, their elders, will agree to step aside. And step aside we must — so they can begin the work of cleaning up the messes we’ve left them.

Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”