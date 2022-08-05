Biesenbach: Religious minorities in America deserve respect

The July 24 editorial, “A bad argument for school vouchers,” was about the effect the recent Supreme Court rulings on public prayer and school vouchers will have on separation of church and state. This concept is enshrined in our Constitution, but now seems on the verge of being discarded by right-wing fanatics.

In an attempt to scare some sense into Christians who see no problem with their faith morphing into a government-sanctioned religion, readers were asked to think about how they would feel if Muslims were clamoring for these rights instead.

I have to admit I’ve been guilty of using this same trope in my own arguments. In a country in which so many have conflated Islam with terrorism, it’s not surprising we use this faith as shorthand for “otherness.”

But a recent Facebook post by Kaiser Farooq — who among other things, is a Muslim, a data scientist and an economist — reminded me how unfair this is to Muslims and to Islam. Muslims experience so much discrimination in this country already that it’s not fair to pile more on. And rather than being “other,” Islam actually has a lot in common with Christianity — from the story of the Garden of Eden to the belief that Jesus will someday return to earth.

And neither religion is a monolith. Each has so many different sects and practices that members of either could likely find someone of the other faith whose beliefs and outlook on life are similar to their own. Unfortunately, that also probably includes the Taliban — a religious-political movement that some American Christians seem bent on establishing a version of in this country.

In his piece, Farooq describes growing up Muslim in a majority conservative-Christian area in mostly charitable terms. Prayer in school was seen as “normal,” he wrote, not necessarily because anyone was trying to foist their beliefs on him, but because most of the people he encountered were Christians, most of the people they knew were, too, and their faith was so inextricably woven into their lives that they seemed completely unaware of when they’d crossed the line.

“They barely even noticed,” he wrote, especially his teachers, some of whom used the Bible as a reference in history and science classes. Freedom of religion to them, he explained, naturally meant the right to practice their beliefs while excluding all others.

Two things he didn’t mention are ideas we hear all-too often: that government-sanctioned public prayer “isn’t going to hurt anyone,” and the belief some Christians hold that they simply need to repeat the Christian message to effect conversions.

To the first point — besides requiring those who don’t share the majority faith to make a public statement of their private beliefs — it marginalizes them and makes them feel less invested in our society and our culture. I also have to ask what value God might find in subjecting people to peer pressure as a way of coercing them into what is just a pretense of prayer. Peer pressure is a powerful thing, and in many settings — especially ones involving young people and those they are entrusted to — “choice” isn’t really a choice at all. And these days, there is the added fear that someone who disagrees with you might feel free to shoot you on the spot.

To the second point, if you live in the United States and you haven’t heard the Christian message, you must be living under a rock. Conversions are more likely to happen when people demonstrate their faith with their behavior — not by parroting Scripture.

In addition, prayer at every random public event only trivializes both the belief and the prayer: Is it over? Can we eat now?

Farooq ends his piece with a reminder that not belonging to the majority religion doesn’t make one powerless. He recommends staying seated when others stand to pray.

“Disruption works,” he wrote. “It can get really uncomfortable, you’ll have to take risks. But if you want to struggle for better things, then don’t constrain your imagination to what the people who are trying to control you are saying.”

If I come to your church or your home or choose to attend a public event specifically advertised as an opportunity for prayer, I will listen respectfully and participate as fully as I can within the limits of my own conscience and beliefs. But it is my right as an American not to be forced to participate in government-sanctioned prayer. And I’m willing to act as a reminder of that.