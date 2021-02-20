Biesenbach: Remember her name

She was just seven when the war ended, and her mother was dead. Was the family allowed to visit before she died? If so, did her father carry her, or did he make her walk, teaching her to rely on no one but herself? Did he borrow a mule, and did she ride in front of him, her tiny fingers tightly grasping its rough brush of a mane? Perhaps they jostled along in the wagons that traveled from Jacob’s farm through James’ to the mill near William’s land—some of them going on to Salem or to Big Lick.

What did she look like? Was she strong and healthy, or small and scrawny? Her father was in the fields all day. Who looked after his little girl, who was undoubtedly put to work as soon as she could walk?

What we do know about her comes from a document called “Register of Children of Colored Persons in Roanoke County, State of Virginia, Whose Parents Had Ceased to Cohabit on 27th February 1866, Which the Father Recognizes to Be His.” This list was compiled by the Freedmen’s Bureau and it legitimized relationships that had theretofore been illegal, along with the children born of them. Families that had endured being torn apart for generations were finally recognized.