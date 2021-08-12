Biesenbach: Roanoke should have gone all-in for Lacks

In deciding to name half of the former Lee Plaza after Henrietta Lacks and to call the other half “Freedom Plaza,” the Roanoke City council has displayed the wisdom of Solomon — if the Biblical king had sided with the woman who agreed that the baby be cut in half rather than given alive to the other woman who claimed it.
This smacks of pandering to those who don’t want even the appearance of honoring an African-American while they’re paying tribute to our war dead, and it’s a puzzling decision coming from a majority-Black governing body. It’s like throwing the bone to someone who already ate the steak.
As for naming the west part of the plaza after Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used in some of the most important life-saving medical research of the last century, and continue to be an invaluable tool today, the historian in me thinks a memorial at her birthplace — present-day Perry Park on 12th Street Southwest — might be more fitting.
But there are very few people who were born in Roanoke whose contributions to society have had such a lasting and worldwide impact. So she deserves to be honored in a prominent public place (word is the memorial will be in the form of a statue) rather than one in which random basketballs and Frisbees might bounce off of her likeness’ head.
Since no one died and put me in charge, I’m sure my objections will be for naught, but if the place really had to be split in two, naming the east half “Freedom Plaza” was a poor choice.
If I were visiting from out of town and I saw something called “Freedom Plaza” right next to one named for Henrietta Lacks, I’d assume it had something to do with the civil rights movement — which defeats the purpose of the new name for those who think Black history has nothing to do with them.
And having two names for what is clearly one park practically amounts to a monument to our shameful legacy of “separate-but-equal” — something that likely won’t be lost on visitors.
The east end is presently a war memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives in the service of our country. The word “Freedom” in the new name is, of course, a euphemism, as we often credit our soldiers with dying for our freedom. But except in the case of the Revolutionary War, when the Continental Army actually did wrest our freedom from Britain, that’s not what really happened in the conflicts we’ve been involved in.
The Civil War, for instance, was an attempt to tear our country asunder. The Mexican-American War was a land-grabbing expedition, and the Spanish- American War was our first stab at international imperialism.
And while our participation in World Wars I and II saved a lot of lives overseas and prevented long-term complications for us if we had ended up having to deal with an authoritarian super-power in Europe, aside from the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor and a few incursions on the East Coast, our soil and our freedoms were never directly threatened.
Same with the Korean War and the Vietnam War, both of which were over an ideology that has never taken hold here. Our government officials lied about weapons of mass destruction to get us into a war with Iraq, and 20 years later, no one really knows what we were doing in Afghanistan.
So while those who fought in our wars are deserving of every honor we can heap on them for their bravery and their willingness to fight to make our world a safer place when our country asked them to, their sacrifices really had very little to with our “freedom.”
What’s more, the word “freedom” has been co-opted during the last decade or so by people who have decided their definition of it should be a litmus test for who is a “real American” and who isn’t, thereby reducing the word to a political marketing tool.
For me, it conjures up images of those who insist they have the right to say and do whatever they please, regardless of the effect on others — think anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and those who storm local government meetings insisting that the rights of others be curtailed.
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”