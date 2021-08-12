Biesenbach: Roanoke should have gone all-in for Lacks

In deciding to name half of the former Lee Plaza after Henrietta Lacks and to call the other half “Freedom Plaza,” the Roanoke City council has displayed the wisdom of Solomon — if the Biblical king had sided with the woman who agreed that the baby be cut in half rather than given alive to the other woman who claimed it.

This smacks of pandering to those who don’t want even the appearance of honoring an African-American while they’re paying tribute to our war dead, and it’s a puzzling decision coming from a majority-Black governing body. It’s like throwing the bone to someone who already ate the steak.

As for naming the west part of the plaza after Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used in some of the most important life-saving medical research of the last century, and continue to be an invaluable tool today, the historian in me thinks a memorial at her birthplace — present-day Perry Park on 12th Street Southwest — might be more fitting.

But there are very few people who were born in Roanoke whose contributions to society have had such a lasting and worldwide impact. So she deserves to be honored in a prominent public place (word is the memorial will be in the form of a statue) rather than one in which random basketballs and Frisbees might bounce off of her likeness’ head.