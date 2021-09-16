Biesenbach: The road between Roanoke and Salem may have been paved with oppressive intentions

By 1925, the road was completed from Roanoke to Christiansburg, and, according to Barnes, was the longest stretch of paved road in the commonwealth.

The next document in the court file details how the road was constructed. The grading had begun before 1912, when the county Convict Force was transferred from this job to building Williamson Road instead — “due to bad weather.”

But shortly afterward, the supporters of the Roanoke-Salem Road wanted their workers and equipment back. The investors agreed to furnish 11 teams of horses, while the Convict Force would provide four, “for the purpose of hauling stone.” One subscriber offered to house the men at his expense.

The mention of the convicts was intriguing. I’d just read an article about how, after the Civil War, law enforcement agencies in the South literally held Black people in a state of slavery by arresting them for petty offenses, forcing them to work for free, and profiting by leasing them out to governments and private industry. These claims were confirmed by the right-leaning USA Today newspaper, which relied on sources ranging from the Constitution of the United States, the Alabama Department of Archives and History, to the contemporary writings of Frederick Douglass.