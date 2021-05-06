Biesenbach: Things I'm tired of

On April 26, a commentary by Robert Benne appeared here, listing all the things he is tired of, beginning with those who think Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline should resign for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. It ran through a gamut of topics, all ripped from the Trump/Fox News script.
Well, Robert, I’m tired of a lot of stuff, too, just not of the same things.
Here’s my list:
Are you getting tired of letters to the editor defending Cline and Griffith, who encouraged sedition and the undermining of our electoral system, and supported a bill to cancel votes in other states?
Of politicians who are so much more interested in getting re-elected than they are in doing their jobs that they ignore their constituents and cater to cultists who literally erected a golden idol in the image of their leader, who lost, by the way?
Of Christine Flowers’ sophomoric fact-free columns?
Of those who don’t get that Dan Casey is paid to provoke, and he LIKES it when he makes you mad?
Politicians who insist racism isn’t a thing, the playing field is level, and we can all get ahead if we just work hard enough?
People who think their opinions are the same as facts and refuse to believe anything that doesn’t fall within their narrow world view?
Those who think freedom of speech means they can say any hurtful, untrue thing they want and not be subject to any pushback?
Conservatism that promotes wacky, harmful conspiracy theories and sees them around every corner?
Those who wring their hands and lament over colleges and universities “turning” students liberal, when it’s not the educators but the education that does it? Most Trump voters do not have a college education, and it’s no coincidence.
Historical figures being glorified by those whose intent was not to honor them, but to rewrite history? And by people constantly dragging a legal medical procedure that should be between a woman and her doctor into every single conversation whether it has any relevance or not?
People insisting police don’t kill unarmed Black people in greater numbers in proportion to their percentage of the population, and pretending to prove it by bringing up a completely different subject, such as Black-on-Black homicide, which has its roots in poverty and lack of opportunity?
The illusion that a person of color is not bothered by seeing a statue of a Confederate solider when she goes to a place where she should get a fair hearing, but has learned to have no expectation of that because the people who run the place think the statue is just fine?
Tons of ink spent on explaining that the riots this summer were perpetrated by people who are frustrated by 400 years of unfair treatment and how they did not in fact, burn entire cities, but the January 6 insurrection was about a bunch of dolts whose shorts were in a twist because their guy lost an election, and is therefore comparing apples to oranges?
The insistence that because scientists sometimes differ in their interpretation of facts—especially when political interests are influencing their findings—means that there is more than one set of facts?
People who want to put religion into the public sphere, as long as it’s their version only, and it excludes people they deem unworthy?
Corporations that are welcome to pay to influence politics, until it threatens the wallets of the very politicians who encouraged them?
Of the puzzling obsession some people have with what’s in other people’s children’s pants?
The refusal to understand that the War on Drugs has failed, and now we have to try something different?
Denying that we’ve already messed up our planet so much that we’ve endangered ourselves, and we can’t cling to the fossil fuels that got us there?
Approaching foreign policy with all sticks and no carrots, like the last guy did, and then being surprised when no one wants to cooperate with us?
Being told the Mountain Valley Pipeline will benefit us, when all it will do is generate profit for its builders, because it’s already not needed and will be abandoned in our lifetimes?
People who use words like “socialist” and “communist” to frighten those who don’t know what they mean but have been told they’re terrible things?
Don’t vote for Cline and Griffith. There’s no doubt their seats will stay Republican, but can’t we find someone who loves this country more than they love their own power?
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”