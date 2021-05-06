Biesenbach: Things I'm tired of

Tons of ink spent on explaining that the riots this summer were perpetrated by people who are frustrated by 400 years of unfair treatment and how they did not in fact, burn entire cities, but the January 6 insurrection was about a bunch of dolts whose shorts were in a twist because their guy lost an election, and is therefore comparing apples to oranges?

The insistence that because scientists sometimes differ in their interpretation of facts—especially when political interests are influencing their findings—means that there is more than one set of facts?

People who want to put religion into the public sphere, as long as it’s their version only, and it excludes people they deem unworthy?

Corporations that are welcome to pay to influence politics, until it threatens the wallets of the very politicians who encouraged them?

Of the puzzling obsession some people have with what’s in other people’s children’s pants?

The refusal to understand that the War on Drugs has failed, and now we have to try something different?

Denying that we’ve already messed up our planet so much that we’ve endangered ourselves, and we can’t cling to the fossil fuels that got us there?