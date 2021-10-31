Biesenbach: To honor the dead, tell their stories

We also hold vigils, and I’ve been to one or two of those myself. In a less-secular era, we likely would have gathered in our churches for prayer and song. Bells would have rung and businesses would have closed, and as we humans do when confronted with the deaths of others, we would have spent time reflecting on our own mortality.

In an era in which the “nones” — those who have no religious affiliation at all — are the fastest growing group in the nation in surveys of personal beliefs, these vigils tap into our need to be with each other, to find comfort in our shared humanity.

This summer, I took a trip to a friend’s hometown, and we met her brother at their mother’s grave.

Most of my own family’s graves are half a continent away, or non-existent, as some of them willed their bodies to medical schools for research. So what happened there was a new experience for me.

My friend had brought a small bottle of bourbon with her — relaxing with a drink with family was one of her mother’s greatest pleasures toward the end of her life, when she could do little else — and she instructed me to just wet my lips with it. She and her brother did the same, and she poured the rest of the bottle out onto the grave.