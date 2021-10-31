Biesenbach: To honor the dead, tell their stories

Betsy Biesenbach
On 9/11 and the days leading up to it, I couldn’t watch the cable news shows that are usually a staple of my day. The wall-to-wall rehashing of the events of 20 years ago seemed somehow distasteful. For those who actually experienced them, none of the programming could remotely compare to what they went through, and surely it served no purpose other than to open old wounds.
To me, the orgy of video played over and over again seemed nothing more than catering to the morbid curiosity of the rest of us — with commercials. My own recollections of that day appeared in the Extra Section of this newspaper as a Cornershot, and I later wondered if I had added anything to the commemoration, or just satisfied my own need to put my feelings into words.
I have long puzzled over the way we publicly express our grief over events and deaths that affect our entire nation. The cards, balloons, flowers, and teddy bears sitting in moldering piles at makeshift memorials have always struck me as disrespectful to the dead in their self-absorption and wastefulness. We approach the site with our offering, lay it down, and walk away to go on with our lives.
And yet, after a patron at Roanoke’s now-defunct Backstreet Café — which catered to a gay clientele — was randomly shot to death by a homophobic man on Sept 22, 2000, my son, my husband and I made a pilgrimage to the site and laid flowers at the building’s doorstep. Although I had really done nothing, I felt somewhat better for having done something. So maybe I do understand why people like these memorials after all.
We also hold vigils, and I’ve been to one or two of those myself. In a less-secular era, we likely would have gathered in our churches for prayer and song. Bells would have rung and businesses would have closed, and as we humans do when confronted with the deaths of others, we would have spent time reflecting on our own mortality.
In an era in which the “nones” — those who have no religious affiliation at all — are the fastest growing group in the nation in surveys of personal beliefs, these vigils tap into our need to be with each other, to find comfort in our shared humanity.
This summer, I took a trip to a friend’s hometown, and we met her brother at their mother’s grave.
Most of my own family’s graves are half a continent away, or non-existent, as some of them willed their bodies to medical schools for research. So what happened there was a new experience for me.
My friend had brought a small bottle of bourbon with her — relaxing with a drink with family was one of her mother’s greatest pleasures toward the end of her life, when she could do little else — and she instructed me to just wet my lips with it. She and her brother did the same, and she poured the rest of the bottle out onto the grave.
Then they both told witty, loving, and somewhat irreverent stories about their mother, and I felt grateful that I had met her and could add one of my own.
It was a hot late-summer day, the graveyard was empty and peaceful, and it overlooked a grassy playing field and my friend’s old high school. I found that brief ceremony comforting, rooted as it was in their family history. I felt as though I were honoring my own beloved dead as well.
I got that feeling again on the morning of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when I opened this newspaper to a special section called “Forever Changed By Tragedy.”
Most of it consisted of recollections of readers about what they were doing on that day. And I realized that this is the way we should honor the dead and the injured, even if we never knew them — we turn off the TV and we tell our stories.
We tell them to each other, we tell them to our children, we tell them on social media, and we tell them in print. And in the telling, we honor the dead, so future generations will remember our stories and remember them, too.
Histories are usually written by professionals about the important people of their day. The actions and viewpoints of ordinary folks are usually set aside and forgotten. But this is how we preserve our history. We tell our stories, tell them well, and tell them often.
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”