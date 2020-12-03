Biesenbach: Virus brings permanent changes to education

As I write this, I’m sitting in my home office while my nine-year-old godson attends online school in my kitchen. Since I haven’t been impacted much by the Covid-19 crisis, this is a good way to do something useful. Three weeks in, it’s gone fairly smoothly. Most days, he does his work while I do mine, and when he’s done, he plays outside with the neighborhood kids.

The most frustrating thing is that while his teachers are trying hard to present their lessons, class time is often consumed by struggles with technology. Many of them worked hard all summer to learn it, but putting it into practice has been a challenge.

Despite this rosy picture, I understand not everyone is having the same experience. My house is big enough that we can work in separate rooms - not always the case for families with smaller houses and several children doing schoolwork all at once. I’m also currently working part-time, and since I do most of my projects online, I can finish when he goes home, rather than having to switch into parenting mode and attend to all his other needs after trying to squeeze in a full day of work.