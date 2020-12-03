Biesenbach: Virus brings permanent changes to education

As I write this, I’m sitting in my home office while my nine-year-old godson attends online school in my kitchen. Since I haven’t been impacted much by the Covid-19 crisis, this is a good way to do something useful. Three weeks in, it’s gone fairly smoothly. Most days, he does his work while I do mine, and when he’s done, he plays outside with the neighborhood kids.
The most frustrating thing is that while his teachers are trying hard to present their lessons, class time is often consumed by struggles with technology. Many of them worked hard all summer to learn it, but putting it into practice has been a challenge.
Despite this rosy picture, I understand not everyone is having the same experience. My house is big enough that we can work in separate rooms - not always the case for families with smaller houses and several children doing schoolwork all at once. I’m also currently working part-time, and since I do most of my projects online, I can finish when he goes home, rather than having to switch into parenting mode and attend to all his other needs after trying to squeeze in a full day of work.
If he were my child, I’d probably be clamoring to get him back into school. I understand Covid-19 is dangerous, but when I was raising my own child, most of his care fell to me. I couldn’t have worked if he weren’t in school, and daycare options are few right now. Putting my career on hold would have set me back for years. Our lives and our health are more important than money, of course, but most American families live paycheck to paycheck, with no savings to fall back on, and so they are faced with only bad choices. With the majority of childcare still on women’s shoulders, this crisis will have an impact on their future in the workplace.
There’s also been talk about the permanent changes this type of schooling will bring to our education system. In my godson’s class, some kids do the week’s work in one day, then ask for more, while others are slow to complete assignments. This way of teaching has the advantage of letting everyone work at their own pace, but many children still need person-to-person instruction.
I’m not ashamed to admit that to make things easier for myself, I’m paying my godson for every block of schooling he completes. I’ve caught some flack from those who believe learning should be its own reward, but when I look at his schoolwork, much of it is in the form of games, for which he earns credit for playing, and I don’t see much difference.
Learning by playing video games may seem strange, but this is how this generation takes in information - they engage by being entertained and by doing, rather than passively reading and memorizing facts by rote. All the knowledge in the world is at their fingertips. Little of it needs to be memorized - it can always be looked up - so it’s more important for them to learn how to find information and how to process it.
My godson doesn’t like math, and he worries about getting into college. I explained him that traditionally, the way to get into college is to make good grades and high scores on standardized tests, but that system is already eroding, as we recognize that these methods often fail to measure the qualities needed to be successful in higher education.
He’ll need to be able to read and write and think critically, of course, but when he is old enough to apply to colleges, they’ll want to know how he adapted during this time, how he taught himself to learn, and how he can keep himself learning in the future.
A recent article in the New York Times talked about the effects the gap in education that today's children are going to experience will have on them for the rest of their lives especially lower income children. Schools will have to design curricula to help them catch up. But while they’re doing that, they should also create programs for everyone that meet students' real world needs including their health and nutrition rather than just testing them to death or preparing them for jobs that won't exist when they're 40. If we give school systems and teachers the right support, respect, and resources, we may come out of this crisis better able to prepare American students for the future.
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!