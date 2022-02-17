Biesenbach: Why does critical race theory scare white men so deeply?

In January, a cartoon appeared on this editorial page showing a red-hatted, red-shirted white man shouting at a reporter about how Critical Race Theory should be banned in schools. In the next panel, the reporter asks him to define CRT, and the balloon above his head is completely blank.

In his Feb. 10 commentary, “Time to DIE or be canceled,” Robert Benne proves it’s possible to say a lot about CRT and still not know what you’re talking about. And despite the barrage of words he presented, he had to drag gender identity into it, apparently just to fill the space.

Lately, I’ve been amused, bemused and astonished at the enormous amount of energy certain white men expend in trying to disassociate themselves from the history of slavery in this country.

No, white Europeans didn’t invent it — it was practiced in the Old World for millennia, as the willingness of African slave traders to provide human merchandise for the American slave trade proved.

It’s just that Europeans took it to a whole new level — creating an industry which condemned generations of people to perpetual bondage, while disallowing them the civil or human rights that were often afforded to enslaved people elsewhere.

These white guys have their shorts in a twist because they think CRT teaches white people they are bad and Black people they are victims.

Just to be clear, CRT — which is NOT taught in K-12 schools — is a way of looking at our legal system that factors in the influence of slavery, in the past and in the present, where it exists in such venerable institutions as the Electoral College and the Congressional filibuster.

But if you discount CRT completely and just look at the history that is taught everywhere, who is at the center of the slave trade, aside from enslaved people themselves? White men!

With few exceptions, they were the ship captains, investors, insurers, auctioneers, owners, brokers, overseers, lessors and legislators who made sure the system was perpetuated for centuries.

Are modern white men personally responsible for this? No, but they need to recognize their historical role it in, and be in the forefront of making amends.

It’s my understanding that when Nikki Giovanni — one of America’s best-known Black poets and activists — leads workshops on race relations, she asks the white people in the room if they’re slaveholders. When they say “no,” she then asks why they’re so uncomfortable discussing the subject. It’s a good question. Why do they take it so personally?

What’s most annoying about people such as Benne, who stares so deeply into knotholes such as parsing out how mixed-race people are supposed to feel — does Barack Obama hate himself for being white or does he feel like a victim because he’s Black? — that he misses the trees, not to mention the rest of the forest.

He seems to think simply being educated about our history divides us and creates winners and losers. The inch given to someone else just means there’s one less for him, and there’s never any thought of sharing the yardstick equally.

I had trouble following much of what Benne said, but I think he’d like us to believe white people are the victims of reverse racism. Considering we’re still holding most of the economic cards, and 60 years of lukewarm attempts at affirmative action don’t really balance out more than 400 years of oppression, that’s just silly.

I’m sure Benne and his ilk do believe they’re being discriminated against, and that’s understandable. When you’re used to always getting preferential treatment, it feels weird when you don’t, and it’s tempting to blame those who are finally getting a fair shot at what you’ve always taken for granted.

At least Benne does recognize the harm slavery and its lingering effects have had on our country, so there is hope that someday, he will be able to take a clear-eyed view of the facts that seem to frighten him so much now. And how do people get to that point? By taking a good look at themselves.

If you can learn about the history of enslaved Africans in this country and not feel a shred of remorse, empathy, or even a little guilt over the fact that you benefit from that legacy, then something is wrong with you. And if your only concern is for yourself and your own hurt feelings — so much that you think it’s necessary to hide or twist the truth — something is very, very wrong with you. And that’s what all the fuss is about.

Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”