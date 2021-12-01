Biggs: Congress must reign in Big Tech monopolies

This summer, the House Judiciary Committee passed six desperately needed antitrust bills that will regulate Big Tech monopolies such as Google and Amazon.
This bipartisan legislation has been years in the making, but it couldn’t have come at a more relevant moment. The events of the past year, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, have shown that we cannot trust Big Tech monopolies to regulate themselves.
Amazon abused workers during the pandemic to expand its monopoly. Even before the pandemic, half of all online purchases were made on Amazon, giving the company a captive customer base that no other would-be competitor has. Amazon willingly incurred $2.8 billion in losses during its first seven years in business to accumulate troves of data on its growing customer base, which it now uses to create barriers to entry for its competitors. Now, Amazon’s free two-day Prime shipping service has more than 150 million U.S. subscribers, who became increasingly dependent on Amazon due the pandemic.
To keep up with customer demand, Amazon relies on its massive workforce of warehouse employees and delivery drivers, who are designated essential workers, to pack and ship goods faster than humanly possible. In pursuit of its self-proclaimed “customer obsession,” Amazon has tried to keep employees in risky working environments by refusing to pay employees sent home sick and neglecting to inform warehouse workers about possible COVID-19 exposure in a timely manner. The company also provides laughably insufficient personal protective equipment for employees; Amazon delivery drivers in California received a single disinfectant wipe each to keep their vehicles clean throughout the day. To make matters worse, Amazon even fired whistleblowers who called attention to the company’s poor safety practices and sought to discredit an employee who led a walkout protesting unsafe working conditions by portraying him as “not smart or articulate.”
In the first six months of the pandemic alone, nearly 20,000 Amazon employees contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, the pandemic put $86 billion in Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ coffers, making him the first person in world history with a net worth over $200 billion. Instead of using Amazon’s profits to invest in worker safety, Bezos pocketed the money and stepped down as CEO so that he could fly to space.
Google, too, has shown its true colors this year. It wields a tight grip on the search and digital advertising markets, which gives the company a financial incentive to promote dangerous material. According to Business Insider, Google and YouTube (which Google owns) are responsible for 90% of U.S. internet searches. Google uses that search monopoly to mine consumer data, which it then uses to sell digital ads that creepily mimic the individual consumer’s online behavior. For example, if you use Google to search for “blue socks,” you’re likely to see ads for them pop up online long after you exit Google’s search bar page. Facing little competition to hold it accountable, Google is able to turn a blind eye to hateful content on its video platform, YouTube, because it generates revenue.
YouTube will do anything for more eyeballs, including allowing online fear-mongers to post incendiary videos. News reports reveal that YouTube has repeatedly ignored warnings that the platform is becoming a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and misinformation. The spread of this type of thinking has deadly consequences. In the months following the 2020 presidential election, YouTube largely turned a blind eye to “Stop the Steal” videos that purposefully sowed mistrust in the election results. This inflammatory content incited upward of 30,000 supporters of President Donald Trump to gather at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which we all know resulted in a deadly insurrection in the halls of Congress. YouTube relented and started suspending conspiracy accounts the day after the riots, but by then it was too late.
Until now, Amazon and Google have been able to claim that they haven’t violated federal antitrust rules because their prices are low or even free. Our century-old antitrust statutes rely on pricing to determine whether or not a company is hurting consumer welfare and thereby violating antitrust rules. The comprehensive legislation passed by the House Judiciary Committee, however, will update this outdated model to prohibit tech companies from using their massive wealth, accumulated thanks to consumer data, to monopolize the market and profit from ongoing national chaos. Congress must pass the antitrust package advanced by the House Judiciary Committee and stop Big Tech from dodging antitrust scrutiny.
Mary Biggs is vice chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.