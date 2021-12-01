Biggs: Congress must reign in Big Tech monopolies

In the first six months of the pandemic alone, nearly 20,000 Amazon employees contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, the pandemic put $86 billion in Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ coffers, making him the first person in world history with a net worth over $200 billion. Instead of using Amazon’s profits to invest in worker safety, Bezos pocketed the money and stepped down as CEO so that he could fly to space.

Google, too, has shown its true colors this year. It wields a tight grip on the search and digital advertising markets, which gives the company a financial incentive to promote dangerous material. According to Business Insider, Google and YouTube (which Google owns) are responsible for 90% of U.S. internet searches. Google uses that search monopoly to mine consumer data, which it then uses to sell digital ads that creepily mimic the individual consumer’s online behavior. For example, if you use Google to search for “blue socks,” you’re likely to see ads for them pop up online long after you exit Google’s search bar page. Facing little competition to hold it accountable, Google is able to turn a blind eye to hateful content on its video platform, YouTube, because it generates revenue.