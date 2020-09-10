Bleicher and Rubin: Lessons for Corporate Leaders from the Death of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

By Samuel A. Bleicher and Rebecca R. Rubin
Bleicher is a Professor at Georgetown Law School. Rubin is President and CEO of Marstel-Day, LLC. Both are members of the Board of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters and formerly served as members of the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board.
In July, after “almost six years of effort” and “billions of dollars,” Dominion Energy and Duke Energy abandoned their joint effort to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP). Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell II said the decision reflects “the increasing legal uncertainty” for large pipelines even after the ACP’s recent victory at the United States Supreme Court.
Farrell pointed to a Montana District Court decision throwing out water crossing permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, just the latest case in the continuing legal conflict between pipeline proponents and grassroots opposition.
It seems more likely that Dominion finally recognized that the pipeline would soon be a worthless “stranded asset.” Consider the evidence: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just purchased Dominion’s natural gas transmission business, but wouldn’t take the ACP at any price.
Why was the ACP such a fiasco? Because Dominion’s corporate leadership ignored the transformation of the business landscape by public dissatisfaction with government’s and industry’s failure to address climate disruption, destruction of natural habitat, and racial, economic, and environmental injustice.
Climate disruption
Even as our nation faces catastrophic climate change, Dominion ignored demands to minimize climate disruption that are becoming more intense with every passing year. Its ACP demise announcement still asserts an inevitable future for “environmentally superior, lower cost natural gas-fired generation” and “widespread growing demand for residential, commercial, defense, and industrial applications of low-cost and low-emitting natural gas.”
In 2020, those claims are manifestly incorrect. Natural gas is composed predominately from methane, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. New technology makes solar and wind electricity environmentally superior and more economical than natural gas. Residential and office building designers are phasing out natural gas. Heavy industry looks to reducing carbon emissions from making steel and cement. The Defense Department is pursuing efforts to reduce fossil fuels in its operations.
At the same time, Virginia lawmakers committed to moving completely away from fossil fuels to generate electricity by passing the landmark Virginia Clean Economy Act.
Destruction of natural habitat
Dominion’s indifference to the natural environment as it pushed the ACP provoked opposition everywhere. Dominion began buying and clearing forestland and farms even while other essential permits were still pending, using “quick take” laws to seize land from local landowners. Its operations fragmented pristine forests, ravaged prime farmland, and bulldozed sensitive and endangered species habitats – cleaving steep slopes, damaging waterways, and dramatically increasing landslide and water quality risks.
Dominion’s obvious disregard for the environment and property rights led to fierce, well-organized, and highly visible opposition in rural Virginia, with irate environmentalists joining forces with community members outraged by the forcible taking of property and racial injustice. In the wake of the pipeline’s demise, questions of restitution to landowners and ecosystems loom large.
Racial and economic injustice
Dominion’s decision to site the ACP’s one Virginia compressor station in the heart of Union Hill, a historically significant community in rural Buckingham County founded by freed slaves, showed its patent disregard for low-income, rural, and minority communities. To bury environmental justice questions, Dominion’s regulatory submissions ignored the significance of Union Hill’s majority Black community, which would have borne the disproportionate impacts of this facility – constant light and noise, toxic air pollution, and the potential for explosion.
As a result, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board meetings on the compressor station permit were the scene of strong protests. To ensure the “right” result, Dominion apparently asked the Governor to dismiss the previous Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice and remove two skeptical Air Board members – us. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the permit, criticizing the Board and Department of Environmental Quality for ignoring clear procedural requirements and environmental justice concerns.
Bottom line for corporate leaders
The central lesson for corporate leaders is that the dissenting coalition voices challenging the ACP proved to be more powerful, more persuasive, and more attuned to the future than the political leaders whose support Dominion courted.
Thoughtful corporate leaders must look at current conditions and also envision the future world in which their facilities will operate. The demands for addressing climate change, protecting natural habitat, reducing economic inequality, and creating a more just and humane society cannot be stopped by political connections, lobbying, campaign contributions, or slick public relations campaigns.
If corporate leaders continue to ignore current and future societal needs and instead try to override intense opposition, the results will often be painful losses for their corporations, shareholders, and involved communities in the long run — and in this case immediately.
