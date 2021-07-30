Bohland: A bold transformation of intercollegiate athletics

NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) will radically change the landscape of intercollegiate athletics over the next five years.

The program allows college athletes to receive money for their name, image and likeness on products.

When the Supreme Court gave a strong endorsement to the idea that athletes should be able to receive compensation while still competing at the collegiate level, states and universities began to cobble together programs that would meet this new reality.

This is the latest in an unfolding drama of maintaining hypocrisy of “the student athlete” at Division I schools. (You could add the recent ruling on transfers/free agency to the mix).

How we got to this point is the subject for a different commentary, but regarding the future of “student athletes,” the answer is quite simple — there will (should) be no such individual anymore.

Space doesn’t allow for outlining the chaos that will playout in the next two to three years because of NIL, but one certain consequence will be a diminution of the “student” in student athlete.