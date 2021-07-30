Bohland: A bold transformation of intercollegiate athletics

NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) will radically change the landscape of intercollegiate athletics over the next five years.
The program allows college athletes to receive money for their name, image and likeness on products.
When the Supreme Court gave a strong endorsement to the idea that athletes should be able to receive compensation while still competing at the collegiate level, states and universities began to cobble together programs that would meet this new reality.
This is the latest in an unfolding drama of maintaining hypocrisy of “the student athlete” at Division I schools. (You could add the recent ruling on transfers/free agency to the mix).
How we got to this point is the subject for a different commentary, but regarding the future of “student athletes,” the answer is quite simple — there will (should) be no such individual anymore.
Space doesn’t allow for outlining the chaos that will playout in the next two to three years because of NIL, but one certain consequence will be a diminution of the “student” in student athlete.
As one player from a large Big Ten school noted that now athletes must build sponsorship opportunities into their already hectic schedules of classes and studying, practicing, and game days and all that come with playing at the Division 1 level. I suspect we all know what will take last place in this hierarchy of requirements.
For all the chaos NIL will create, I believe it will have a long-term positive impact.
It will force universities, although certainly not the NCAA, to recognize the fallacy of the current system.
Major intercollegiate sport has been a professional system, sans paying players, for the last four decades. Let’s accept reality and create a system that makes teams professional.
With its facilities, universities could host professional teams, create a ready-made fan base for them, allow players to be paid, but NOT REQUIRE players to be admitted as a student to the host university.
Teams could be independently financed and/or affiliated with a major league professional team (colleges have long been the unpaid development leagues for professional teams).
Students would be eligible to purchase discounted tickets if they wish (no mandatory student fees for athletics would lower the cost of attending universities, a good thing!), teams would pay rentals for facilities, etc.
Alumni would still have a team to support via luxury boxes, donations, etc. Details for this transition could be hammered out without being constrained by the hypocrisy of “student athlete.”
It’s coming so why not get ahead of the train before chaos reigns. It is time to begin a serious dialogue.
Bohland is professor emeritus, School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech.