Bondurant: Why was press blocked from tree-sitter removal?

Any possible rationale that the steep terrain or technical operation was too dangerous for press presence is, politely stated, disingenuous. The public and experts have sounded the safety alarm for years to local, state and federal regulators and authorities since the MVP project’s inception, as to the inadvisability of construction.

So, would authorities now assert the operation was too dangerous for the veteran press to access and view the mechanized extractions of people from trees on a site they’ve covered for two and a half years — but not too dangerous, in karst, steep terrain, fragile, erodible soils and gurgling, pristine, springs and streams — to trench, blast, build and impose a permanent 42 inch gas mega-pipeline upon a rural residential mountainside community?

Consider the importance of an independent, active and functioning press in a democratic society. Certainly news can travel more easily today with social media such as Facebook, Twitter, etc., from the tree sitters directly, as happened in some measure here. But the denial of physical access to several veteran journalists over the course of two days, to the physical site where police had, for months, planned an extraction by crane of two young people peacefully protesting in trees is a disturbing development —and one we should refuse to silently accept. To paraphrase the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’