Boone: Bus station helps downtown

City of Roanoke leaders recently shared that they seek to modify the city zoning ordinance to allow for a modern transit facility (aka bus station) to be located downtown. I encourage members of the city planning commission and city council — as well as the public in general — to support this initiative to strengthen transposition to our dynamic downtown. Studies have shown that downtown is the intended destination of almost half of all bus riders. It is entirely logical that the bus station be located downtown when, in fact, most riders want to go downtown. One elementary principle of business is to be where your customers are or want to be!
I care about this issue because an efficient mode of transportation is important to the quality of life and economic vitality of the Roanoke Valley. Hundreds, if not thousands, of employees rely on our public transportation system to get to work downtown each day. Having reliable, quality public transportation is not just a question of social equality but also of economic mobility. Creating a system that is central, convenient, affordable, clean and on time provides confidence not only for employees who rely on the system but for employers who rely on those employees. And, as importantly, we need reliable public transportation to bring people (and customers) to our downtown to support our small businesses, such as retailers and restaurants, who are struggling to survive the economic impact of COVID-19.
While I understand and agree the a new transit facility must be as clean and quiet as possible to be a good neighbor, my experience in real estate development in many cities has shown me that a centralized station downtown does not have a negative impact on property values, as some have argued. While a poorly designed and managed system can be an impediment to growth, good stations just as easily can serve to encourage development.
Cities from across the country (Pittsburgh, Madison, Columbus, Nashville, Birmingham to name a few) have successfully integrated their public transportation hubs into their city centers to create a more vibrant, accessible, diverse and rich community. While we can compare ourselves to and compete with these cities as a destination because Roanoke offers such a high quality of life, we can learn from these cities as positive examples of the impact that a well-designed, clean and efficient transportation hub can have on a city seeking to avoid being dominated by traffic, congestion and large parking lots.
To help enrich the design and create a more cohesive sense of community, I encourage Bill Chapman and Lucas Thornton to work together and add apartments to the new transit facility as part of a broader mixed-use development.
Roanoke has a choice! We can look to the future and invest in a public transportation system that works for all people and supports a modern economy, or we can look backwards to a more auto-centric past in which public transportation was only for the economically disadvantaged and hidden from view. We have a generational opportunity to support everyone from frequent bus riders, employees, employers, retailers and small business operators to downtown residents and tourists with a new, dynamic downtown transit facility. Not doing so is bad policy and bad business.
