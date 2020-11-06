Boone: Bus station helps downtown

While I understand and agree the a new transit facility must be as clean and quiet as possible to be a good neighbor, my experience in real estate development in many cities has shown me that a centralized station downtown does not have a negative impact on property values, as some have argued. While a poorly designed and managed system can be an impediment to growth, good stations just as easily can serve to encourage development.

Cities from across the country (Pittsburgh, Madison, Columbus, Nashville, Birmingham to name a few) have successfully integrated their public transportation hubs into their city centers to create a more vibrant, accessible, diverse and rich community. While we can compare ourselves to and compete with these cities as a destination because Roanoke offers such a high quality of life, we can learn from these cities as positive examples of the impact that a well-designed, clean and efficient transportation hub can have on a city seeking to avoid being dominated by traffic, congestion and large parking lots.

To help enrich the design and create a more cohesive sense of community, I encourage Bill Chapman and Lucas Thornton to work together and add apartments to the new transit facility as part of a broader mixed-use development.

Roanoke has a choice! We can look to the future and invest in a public transportation system that works for all people and supports a modern economy, or we can look backwards to a more auto-centric past in which public transportation was only for the economically disadvantaged and hidden from view. We have a generational opportunity to support everyone from frequent bus riders, employees, employers, retailers and small business operators to downtown residents and tourists with a new, dynamic downtown transit facility. Not doing so is bad policy and bad business.