Bose and Sarangi: 'It's a wonderful prize!' — a look at the Nobel Prize winners for economics

On Oct. 10, this year’s Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to three American economists — Ben S. Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve Chair; Douglas W. Diamond, at the University of Chicago; and Philip H. Dybvig at Washington University in St. Louis — for offering a deeper understanding of the genesis, the propagation, and the management of financial crises. Bernanke helped us understand the credit market.s role in propagating and accentuating the effects of shocks.

During the great depression of 1930s, nearly 7000 United States banks failed, taking with them $7 billion in depositors’ assets. One can view bank failures at this scale as a consequence of a deep economic downturn and stop there; however, Bernanke argued that the disruptions of 1930-1933 reduced the effectiveness of the financial sector as a whole, making credit more expensive and difficult to obtain. Consequently, bank runs played an important role in converting the severe but not unprecedented downturn of 1929-1930 into a protracted depression.

But today, we want to focus on the phenomenon of bank runs, which was explained by what economists call the Diamond-Dybvig model.

Most folks today probably have not experienced a bank run, although they were not so uncommon during the early part of the twentieth century.

However, almost all of us would have seen what a bank run looks like in Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” wherein Jimmy Stewart plays the indomitable George Bailey, who in despair is about to throw away his life. In a very Charles Dickensian manner, his guardian angel comes down to show him what the world would be without him and saves his life.

The incident we allude to takes place much earlier in the movie — much like the focus of Bernanke’s research, just as Georgie Bailey is about to head out for his honeymoon with his newly-married wife Mary, there is run on Bailey Brothers Building and Loan. Depositors want to simultaneously withdraw their cash, which would have caused the bank to fail. A crisis is averted in Bedford Falls because George and Mary give up their honeymoon funds to provide the depositors with some money and George calmly talks people out of their panic.

In a classic paper published in 1983, Diamond and Dybvig explained why such bank runs happen even under ideal financial and economic conditions. Their argument goes as follows: Banks typically take deposits from many small savers, like you and me. Since we may face a sudden need for cash due to unforeseen circumstances, we prefer to put our savings in liquid deposit accounts from which we can withdraw at minimum notice. On the other hand, the firms that borrow from the bank prefer loans with longer maturity since they want to invest the money in business activities. To make its operation viable, a bank has to pay attention to the needs of both sets of customers by turning turn short-term deposits into long-term lending.

Under ordinary circumstances, a bank’s day-to-day operation remains unaffected by this mismatch of its assets (loans) and liabilities (deposits) because on a given day, only a fraction of depositors (you and me) faces an unforeseen need for cash withdrawal from their accounts. Now banks generally have an idea about this fraction of deposits needed to meet daily demand (because of the law of large numbers) just by operating over a period of time. Hence they hold only the required amount and lend out the rest.

But suppose events (political or economic) change the beliefs of depositors that their deposits may be at risk. Even if these beliefs are unfounded, since depositors like you and me are smart, they know two things — they know that the bank has locked a significant fraction of its deposits in loans that cannot be quickly called in, and other depositors will also want to withdraw their funds. Consequently, the best strategy for a depositor under these circumstances would be to withdraw his/her own money before it runs out — leading to a run on the bank, even in an ideal world.

This simple explanation of a complex phenomenon indeed makes it a truly wonderful prize!