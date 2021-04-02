Bourlakas: Towards more generous and inclusive church

Of the many insightful and theologically acceptable opinion pieces that are surely circulating following the news that the Vatican would continue to only bless same sex unions, I was sorely disappointed in the chosen piece by Christine Flowers, titled “Some things in the church will never change” (March 27 syndicated column).

My purpose here is not to argue with my brothers and sisters in the Roman Church, especially on the basis of Ms. Flower’s glib and poorly reasoned paragraphs. Her referring to the abuse and trauma perpetrated by pedophile priests upon thousands of God’s innocent children as “totally trite,” is callous, offensive and reason enough to discount her article as unrepresentative of many of the faithful members of the Roman Church.

As the bishop of the Episcopal Church here in Virginia, I wish for your readers, church goers and non-church goers alike, to know that there are churches whose embrace of God’s children is wider in its compassion and inclusion. In this holy week leading up to Easter Sunday, we need to be clear that God’s loving and mysterious decision to be born into our flesh in Jesus; to live and die as one of us, was not narrowly about male flesh, white flesh, or even heterosexual flesh. Instead, God’s Word comes into the world to embody God’s great love for the creation of humanity in all of its variety and brokenness.