Bowers: Another free ride

By David Bowers
Bowers is a former mayor of Roanoke and is running as an independent candidate for mayor in November’s election.
Mayor Lea will present his 2020 State of the City (“SOC”) speech via internet and RVTV later this month. The Mayor of Roanoke has presented the “SOC” each August for decades, and I’ve presented 16 years altogether when I’ve served as mayor.
The difference this year is that the “SOC” comes about two months before the election Nov. 3. RVTV, supported financially by City government, says this is a governmental presentation but, (Come on!), we all know that it will be political, as well. What mayors say is always political, including me! Mayor Lea’s remarks will be broadcast live and repeated over and over on different days in different time slots on RVTV. That’s a lot of free TV exposure at taxpayers’ expense.
As the only other candidate for mayor this year, running as an independent, I have requested and been denied equal time. The public should know this. The mayor gets free air time. I don’t.
I understand the RVTV policy to not air “political” events. But, in the past, the “SOC” did not fall so closely to an election, because the election was in May, three months before an August “SOC”.
Let’s remember, it was this mayor who, with his single-minded Council majority, voted to move the elections to November, thus freely extending his own term (and giving himself a pay raise if re-elected). Since his rightful term ended June 30, 2020, he now serves in an unelected position.
RVTV should have been more conscientious of these political shenanigans. The channel, in my opinion, could have and should have performed public goodwill and held a non-partisan “Candidates Forum” to introduce all mayoral and council candidates to city residents. That would be fair, beneficial and a public service to city residents wanting to get to know who’s running.
For those of you who will watch this year’s “SOC,” please consider whether this governmental entity is giving an unfair advantage to one mayoral candidate over the other in the name of “government” speech. Even the opposition party in Congress and in Richmond is given equal time after the President’s State of the Union or the Governor’s State of the Commonwealth. But, not in Roanoke.
And, by the way, if I’m elected mayor in November, I pledge to never give a State of the City speech so close to an election, unless other candidates have equal time on RVTV.
But, this year, Ha! They’ve pulled another fast one on us! It’s another free ride for them… at our expense.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!