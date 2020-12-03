Bowers: Roanoke needs an intermodal hub

Thirdly, lets consider the specifics of that proposal. Foremost, it would allow us to SAVE the historic Roanoke facades on Campbell Avenue that we fought to save 35 years ago, preserving a vestige of our local heritage. We could then close the Campbell Avenue bus entrance, thus eliminating the traffic snarls and pedestrian disruptions on that street, which would encourage first floor retail development and create spacious upstairs housing on the sunny side of Campbell. Saving the current structure also saves 105 parking deck spots, which awould allow easy access to those upper housing units. (There’s been no proposal to replace parking). All bus traffic would then be directed onto Salem Avenue (We could re-name “Campbell Court” to “The Hub,” or have a citizen contest to name it). Busses could line up in a linear fashion, with new overhanging shelters. Those who rightfully complain that the current facility is dark, dank, and dangerous would get new lighting, better air and heat circulation, informational marquees and more security personnel, with much less traffic interference.