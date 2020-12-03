Bowers: Roanoke needs an intermodal hub

There have been several op-ed pieces on the editorial pages but, frankly, not enough news coverage of the bus station controversy. I have to tell you, regrettably, that I felt thwarted during the recent mayoral campaign at my attempts to highlight the issue and explain my proposal. I take full responsibility for my campaign, but this year there seemed to be more emphasis on national issues, not local issues, due to council’s decision to hold city elections at the same time as presidential elections. Yes, the number of voters increased, but media coverage of local issues dramatically decreased. Roanokers deserve a better, broader discussion of their own concerns, like the bus station controversy.
While I wasn’t elected mayor, I remain interested in the future of our city. In my opinion, for Council to plop the bus station right smack dab in front of the historic Transportation Museum is the worst decision by the city in decades!
First, Campbell Court has served us well for 35 years, but does need to be upgraded and modernized. Our bus riders should be accommodated and appreciated, either in the interest of social justice or common decency, with a clean, safe, pleasant and improved facility. This makes it a priority for Roanoke.
Secondly, that’s just what was proposed in 2015, when I served as mayor, with the recommendation by a $250,000 paid transportation consultant that the bus station should remain where it is and expanded north across Salem Avenue to form an intermodal connection with the AMTRAK platform. What happened to that study which you and I, the taxpayers, paid for? It’s probably collecting dust on a shelf at City Hall.
Thirdly, lets consider the specifics of that proposal. Foremost, it would allow us to SAVE the historic Roanoke facades on Campbell Avenue that we fought to save 35 years ago, preserving a vestige of our local heritage. We could then close the Campbell Avenue bus entrance, thus eliminating the traffic snarls and pedestrian disruptions on that street, which would encourage first floor retail development and create spacious upstairs housing on the sunny side of Campbell. Saving the current structure also saves 105 parking deck spots, which awould allow easy access to those upper housing units. (There’s been no proposal to replace parking). All bus traffic would then be directed onto Salem Avenue (We could re-name “Campbell Court” to “The Hub,” or have a citizen contest to name it). Busses could line up in a linear fashion, with new overhanging shelters. Those who rightfully complain that the current facility is dark, dank, and dangerous would get new lighting, better air and heat circulation, informational marquees and more security personnel, with much less traffic interference.
And, best of all, the bus will be immediately accessible to AMTRAK and intercity Greyhound right there, not 2 blocks away up by the Transportation Museum. We already have 1 passenger train, and the Commonwealth is working on a Christiansburg-Roanoke -Richmond train to start up, hopefully, within the next 5 years. Why should Virginia Tech or Radford professors, doctors, or students ride the train into Roanoke, walk 2 blocks to catch a bus, when it can all be done in the current intermodal location at “The Hub.”
Finally, the proposed new bus station at the Transportation Museum is, as was decided rightfully by the independent Board of Zoning Appeals, “incompatible” with that historic residential neighborhood. If you disagree, please invite the Council to where you live and suggest that, with all the fumes, traffic and moving vibrations, it could be built across the street from your home.
The proposed new location is the wrong decision. It is not intermodal. It is not compatible with the neighborhood. It is not an investment in an historic district. It’s not a good decision for the future of our city.
And then there’s the reprehensible effort to change the rules after the city government lost out at the BZA. I won’t even begin to tell you how bad that looks!
Keep the bus station where it is. Re-orient it to Salem Avenue. Keep it connected to AMTRAK. This is a cheaper, quicker, less disruptive, and more popular idea.
I’m not going to be mayor to handle this for you. For those 18,845 persons who voted for me, you have my heartfelt thanks. But for all the voters, I’m still here and still interested in Roanoke’s future. That continuing passion compels me to share these thoughts with you today.
Bowers is a former mayor of Roanoke.
