Bowers: Stacking the deck

By David Bowers

Bowers is an independent candidate for mayor of Roanoke.

Yes, it is correct that previous Roanoke City Councils (full disclosure: including me) over the past several years, have always selected new members for a vacant seat on the Council by asking for nominations, holding public interviews and voting by the remaining members to elect the new member.

Virginia law also permits the council to call for a special election to allow citizens to vote to elect the new council member. This method is used, for instance, in selecting General Assembly vacancies, which is how Del. Sam Rasoul was elected in a special election when Del. Onzlee Ware resigned to become a judge.

Let me point out some reasons why, this year, I think Roanoke City Council should scrap their plan to appoint a new council member to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month, and instead call for a special election by the people before the end of the year.

I might be right. I might be wrong. But you, the people of Roanoke, can consider these reasons.