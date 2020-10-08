Bowers: Stacking the deck

By David Bowers
Bowers is an independent candidate for mayor of Roanoke.
Yes, it is correct that previous Roanoke City Councils (full disclosure: including me) over the past several years, have always selected new members for a vacant seat on the Council by asking for nominations, holding public interviews and voting by the remaining members to elect the new member.
Virginia law also permits the council to call for a special election to allow citizens to vote to elect the new council member. This method is used, for instance, in selecting General Assembly vacancies, which is how Del. Sam Rasoul was elected in a special election when Del. Onzlee Ware resigned to become a judge.
Let me point out some reasons why, this year, I think Roanoke City Council should scrap their plan to appoint a new council member to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month, and instead call for a special election by the people before the end of the year.
I might be right. I might be wrong. But you, the people of Roanoke, can consider these reasons.
First, let’s consider the makeup of the current council. Remember that last year Mayor Lea and the Democratic majority on council voted to move the municipal elections to November in the year of the presidential race, thus extending by six months ALL members’ terms of office. As I’ve stated before, four members are currently serving since July 1 an unelected extension of their term: Mayor Lea, council members Trish White-Boyd, Anita James-Price and Michelle Davis. Now, also remember that White- Boyd was not elected but appointed to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of John Garland.
Let’s also remember that Anita and Michelle are leaving council in December. They get to vote on the new replacement but you, the people, who’ll have to deal with the newly appointed member, won’t, because council won’t call for a special election.
Let’s also consider the fairness of council’s appointment process to current council candidates vying for election.
Since council has chosen to appoint their new member, state law prohibits consideration of their appointing any of the eight council candidates currently running in the Nov. 3 election. Wait a minute! These eight persons who have invested their interest, time and money, pounding the streets, meeting people, going door to door, putting up campaign signs, seeking your vote, can’t be considered? That’s right! Three of them will be elected Nov. 3, but the others lose out.
Let’s remember that when Garland resigned, council appointed the runner up candidate from the previous election, White-Boyd. That seemed fair. That can’t happen this time because council has decided to make the decision on their own in October, prior to the November election.
“Hasta la vista” to the five losing candidates!
And, one more point: whomever council appoints this month will take office immediately and serve MORE than two years until the next election because his/her term was also extended as an additional six months.
Swirling around all this are political rumors that Osborne was going to resign in August, which would have allowed council time to schedule the special election to coincide with the general election on Nov. 3.
That would have made sense and you, the people of Roanoke, would have had a chance to vote on the replacement.
Swirling around also in political circles is the rumor that the mayor and Democratic majority have already secretly made their decision and the upcoming, supposedly “transparent” appointment process and public hearing is another sham. Someone even told me they’d write the name of the chosen person on a slip of paper, put it in a sealed envelope, give it to me, and I could open it after the council votes to see that it was correct!
Well, there’s my arguments for calling a special election. I might be right. I might be wrong.
This council’s decision to appoint a replacement fits their modus operandi! They have their own agenda, not the public’s. They have the votes. They get together behind the scenes and decide how to vote. Then, they call for a public hearing, as if that really matters.
They’ve set up a process that allows them to “stack the deck.” They’ll choose one of their own to replace one of their own. (Get ready for them to cram the bus station down our throat next spring.)
Six council members will choose a new council member. But it only takes a majority of four votes to elect that member.
