Bowersox: Time is running out to choose your 2023 coverage

As 2023 quickly approaches, many Roanoke residents may start to consider their New Year’s resolutions. If exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight, and living more economically are on your list, you’re not alone. In fact, a survey found those were among the top five resolutions for 2022.

For those 65 or older or individuals eligible for Medicare due to disability, it may be easier than you think to choose a healthcare plan that aligns with these goals, as many Medicare Advantage plans provide coverage and benefits to help you live a healthy, active life.

While selecting a Medicare plan that suits your individual needs can feel overwhelming, it’s an important task since the plan you select by the Dec. 7 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan deadline is the plan you’ll likely have for all of the coming year. Whether you are new to Medicare or reevaluating your plan options, I urge anyone who is eligible to enroll to conduct a personal assessment to identify the type of plan that’s best suited for your unique health needs.

This can include checking to see if your doctors and hospitals are in network, as well as whether dental, vision and hearing coverage is included. It’s also important to make a list of your current medications so you can compare estimated prescription costs as you evaluate plan options. Some plans even offer $0 copays for certain prescriptions, which can result in a significant savings if you take several medications.

When you compare Medicare plan options, also consider the innovative benefits you’d use. For example, if losing weight and increasing activity are part of your New Year’s goals, look for coverage that includes free exercise programs such as SilverSneakers, a health and fitness program that is included at no additional cost for most Humana Medicare Advantage members. You may also look for a plan that includes allowances for eligible members that can go toward groceries and over-the-counter products.

Understanding which plans offer these benefits and whether you qualify can be complicated, so be sure to use free, credible resources to help answer your questions.

The Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov can help compare plans, benefits and get an estimated cost for each plan. For more information, visit www.Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) 24 hours a day, seven days a week (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048).