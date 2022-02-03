Bowman: Invest in public schools instead of launching unproven charter schools

I’ve been chronicling the problems with charter schools across the nation since the fall of 2015 on my Facebook page, Virginia Needs Public Schools, and I believe it’s important for Virginians to be aware of those problems as there are several charter school bills under consideration in Virginia’s General Assembly

Passing these bills would be unwise considering Virginia’s public schools are consistently ranked fourth through sixth in the nation. The bills are a solution in search of a problem, and if we’re looking for problems, we need look no further than states where the floodgates have been opened to charter school expansion.

In those states, charter schools siphon funds from already financially struggling public schools.

They don’t have to hire certified teachers, so quality of instruction can suffer.

While public schools open their doors each day to all students, charter schools may practice selective enrollment and retention tactics that promote segregation and exclude or push out English language learners, students with special needs, and those with individualized education plans.

Frequent reports of charter school fraud, waste and mismanagement of funds in other states should alarm Virginians who expect accountability for their tax dollars.

Unlike traditional public schools, charter schools aren’t required to provide meals, transportation, or various special education services so in many cases, only families who can afford the time and money are able to send their children to them.

Further, charter schools can suddenly close, leaving families scrambling for other options.

Virginia’s Constitution already allows for charter schools and the process to open them is community-driven.

Virginians enjoy local control, having a voice in education policies, and ready access to their local school board members who hold public board meetings, thereby facilitating opportunities for greater understanding and community input.

Charter school bills under consideration in the General Assembly are designed to remove the authority for establishing charter schools from locally elected school boards, thereby handing over that power to the state board and/or regional boards they establish.

These boards would be comprised of political appointees, not members of the community who care about and understand the needs of their localities.

Virginians don’t want to cede local control of education to outsiders who decide whether or not a charter school can be foisted upon their local district, and they deserve transparency in exactly how their tax dollars are being used.

Charter schools are a $57 billion dollar industry in the United States and for-profit charter school chains based in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., with shareholders scattered across the country and globe, would like to take over public education throughout the state and cash in on Virginia’s children.

One such company is Pansophic Learning, located in Tysons Corner and co-owned by Saudi national Kamal Bahamdan and Safanad Ltd., an Emerati-based investment firm.

Under the proposed charter school legislation, these foreign investors could be making curriculum decisions for publicly funded charter schools in Virginia without local input.

Lab schools are under discussion in the state legislature, but lab schools were never intended to be K-12 charter schools; they exist as a laboratory of innovation and practice for schools of education.

Virginia’s public schools would love to have the freedom to be even more innovative, but the state uses an onerous model of education that relies on Standards of Learning that are an inch deep and a mile wide, accompanied by wildly unpopular and expensive standardized tests.

Instead of pushing the unproven education reform of charter schools onto localities through rushed legislation, members of Virginia’s General Assembly should focus on reducing the number of SOL tests to the federal requirement of 17, thereby freeing up time for innovative instruction and much needed funding. If there are ideas that charter and lab schools have proven effective in implementing in other states, they should be incorporated into our neighborhood public schools, often the hearts of our communities.

Rather than creating parallel systems of schools in communities that will then fight for already scarce resources, we should better invest in Virginia’s public schools and create more opportunities for innovation and wraparound services within them.

I urge Virginians to contact their representatives in the General Assembly and ask them to oppose all 2022 charter school bills.

Instead, ask them to better support proven education reforms including small class sizes, full and fair funding, well-rounded curriculum, certified teachers and parent engagement.

Bowman is a Roanoke County parent and has served as the president of the Roanoke County Council of PTAs, chairman of the Roanoke County Public Schools Parent Advisory Council, chairman of the Prevention Council of Roanoke and on the board of Parents Across America.