Boyd: All the parts that together created Trumpenstein

Prior to the 1970s few companies had their own Washington lobbyists. Their influence in Congress was minimal because labor unions and public-interest groups were a counterbalance to their efforts. A community of business leaders sought to increase their influence and cultivate political support by enlisting lobbyists.

Accompanying that influence were the attacks on labor unions. Fifty years ago one in three workers belonged to a union. Today that number is 1 in 10. The largest companies have upward of 100 lobbyists representing them. And they are the ones writing the laws that enhance the bottom line of businesses. It has been estimated that for every dollar spent on lobbying by labor unions and public-interest groups, large corporations now spend $34.

The average American worker’s pay today, based on inflation, is not much more than what it was in the 1970s. Economic gains since that time have gone primarily to the top 10% with virtually little to the average worker. Compound this with vanishing job benefits and you have created a mixture of hate and resentment that has been boiling for over 50 years. With no leaders or representation in government is it any wonder that the entry of Donald Trump into the picture brought some hope to the working class?