Boyd: Get vaxxed; COVID-19 Is here to stay

Despite all of the death and despair that has accompanied the COVID-19 epidemic, much of the long-term messaging has been hopeful.

Early on, we were told if we could “bend the curve,” we could control the pandemic.

Then, when vaccine development ramped up, the messaging focused on how vaccines would allow a return to normal by achieving herd immunity. Even the herd immunity threshold was optimistic in the beginning, with experts suggesting that vaccinating as little as 60 percent of the population might achieve herd immunity.

Of course, the actions we’ve taken to control COVID-19 aren’t for nothing. Lockdowns prevented countless deaths, and vaccines are still our best hope at achieving something closer to normalcy. However, it’s time that we face the cold-hard reality that COVID-19 will be with us forever and the grand idea of herd immunity will likely remain out of reach.

Herd immunity is a somewhat slippery idea that depends on what population one considers as the “herd.”

Most Americans probably think of herd immunity in terms of the U.S. population as a whole.