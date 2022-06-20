Boyd: Support needed for older Americans now

As the Local Office on Aging (LOA) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, I want to reflect on the last 50 years and recognize how we have traversed obstacles and reached those in our community who needed us most. Fifty years. I often wonder what numeric value can be placed on the countless lives LOA has affected. I dare say in 50 years it would certainly approach, if not surpass, the million person mark.

Fifty years of location transitions within the city of Roanoke. Beginning at Fifth Street Southwest and Campbell Avenue, to Burrell Home for Adults on McDowell Avenue Northwest, to 706 Campbell Ave. S.W. and now Frontage Road Northwest in Roanoke, the mission continues.

Fifty years of leadership through LOA’s four previous agency heads: Ed Wood, Richard Young, Glenn McKibbin and Susan B. Williams. I had the privilege of joining their ranks in 2016 and became the fifth.

Fifty years have seen times of prosperity and leaner times, forcing the hard choices during the sequestration of 2013. From LOA’s inception during President Johnson’s war on poverty through the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the twists and turns along the way, LOA remains a bright beacon of hope to the aging population in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

We’ve done a lot in 50 years, but there’s still more to be done.

In the U.S. today, 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day with 65-plus the fastest growing age group of the entire population. By 2034, this segment will outnumber those 18 and under.

And of those 65 and older, 90% say they hope to stay in their homes for as long as possible, which is LOA’s mission.

Locally, there’s also an imbalance in deaths over births, meaning there will be fewer people to support our community’s aging population if the trend continues and younger populations do not move in. In fact, Roanoke County has the highest net loss of 505 deaths to births in the state, and Botetourt County and Alleghany County aren’t far behind with a net loss of 249 and 164, respectively.

While LOA has been the largest provider of senior services in Virginia’s Fifth Planning District for 50 years, delivering over 5 million meals directly to seniors and providing more than 10 million services, this growing population of seniors facing social isolation and loneliness requires increased community action.

The dramatic impact of COVID-19 on older adults has made painfully clear the need for a coordinated response and local support to address the critical needs of our oldest citizens who have experienced more health consequences and hardships from the pandemic than any other age group.

As we learn more about social determinants of health, we better understand how unmet social needs negatively impact health outcomes. For example, food insecurity correlates to higher levels of diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, housing instability factors into lower treatment adherence, transportation barriers result in missed appointments, delayed care and lower medication compliance and prolonged periods of isolation result in poor mental health.

Since our community is already grappling with a historic shift in population, available services are unable to keep pace with the growing needs of older adults. Fortunately, the health care world is increasingly recognizing how social issues affect health and health care costs.

LOA is working to strengthen options that make it possible for older adults to age safely at home and within the community by providing life enhancing activities, enriching nutrition programs, helping caregivers with resources and orchestrating essential services to meet individual needs.

Addressing social determinants of health and preserving the ability for thousands of older Americans to live at home and in their communities — and forgo more restrictive, expensive and often unwanted institutional care — requires a range of supportive services that includes in-home care, homemaker services, transportation, respite care, caregiver support, disease prevention, home-delivered meals and more.

And while LOA’s staff and essential volunteers deliver meals, emergency supplies and a vast array of long-term support to the frailest in our region, we can’t do it alone. LOA and our community’s seniors need your support more than anything.

You can get involved by volunteering in your community, participating in annual events like Soup for Seniors and Let’s Give Lunch, signing yourself or a loved one up for one of LOA’s programs, booking a speaker to provide information to seniors and their caregivers or, perhaps most importantly, making contributions to fund new programs for this rapidly growing population.

I invite you to be a part of LOA’s mission to help older persons remain independent for as long as possible.

Boyd has held many positions at Local Office on Aging in his 33 years of service, including case manager, director of employment & training, director of emergency services, director of human resources and chief financial officer. In 2016, Boyd was appointed as the nonprofit’s fifth president and CEO and currently serves as the president for the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging.