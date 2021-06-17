Boyd: The arts are worth investing in

While Carroll County High School, from which I graduated, offered music, including chorus and band which largely seemed to function to support the football team, and visual art, other fine arts like theater and dance were nowhere to be found in the curriculum. Unfortunately, my former high school isn’t the only school in the region that doesn’t prioritize or fund the arts.

As a secondary teacher a couple of years ago in North Carolina, I saw the same thing. In fact, my position at one division in the eastern part of the state was eliminated because it couldn’t justify having a full-time theater teacher in the budget. The result was that the only arts the school of underprivileged students in the rural district had was band. Another division wanted to save money, so it hired me to teach both theater and chorus despite the fact that I didn’t possess any knowledge about music.

While I firmly believe divisions should make every effort to invest in the arts, I’m not naive enough to think that doing so is as simple as snapping one’s finger. I’ve covered enough school board and board of supervisors meetings as a journalist to know that budgets are tight. Additionally, subjects that have SOLS attached to them take precedence for good reason.