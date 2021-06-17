Boyd: The arts are worth investing in

Goodbyes are always difficult, especially for people of an artsy persuasion.
An especially painful goodbye has been looming in the distance, haunting me for three years now ever since Radford University announced that it would be tearing down Porterfield and McGuffey Halls this summer to make room for the new Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.
Back in April, Margaret Devaney, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), said, “The college is very excited about moving to its new home in the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity but feeling a bit nostalgic as well as we depart the hallowed halls of McGuffey and Porterfield!”
Much like Devaney, I’m excited that my alma mater is investing in the thousands of future artists who will surely benefit from having a new, state-of-the-art facility, but also devastated that a piece of the region’s history, as well as my personal history, will soon be no more.
The halls, which up until now have housed the theatre and cinema, music, design and art departments, are far more than collections of bricks that make up buildings where learning has occurred.
Ever since the 1950s and 1960s when they were constructed, they have served as a refuge and home for those seeking to build a life in the arts.
When I first entered Porterfield as an 18-year-old freshman theatre major in the fall of 2012, I literally felt as though I had stumbled upon a fantastical arts colony. The hall was unlike anywhere I had ever been before. Having grown up in schools in southwest Virginia where sports seemed to trump everything else, including academics, seeing students passionately practicing monologues and running lines together in the halls felt strange, yet exhilarating.
While Carroll County High School, from which I graduated, offered music, including chorus and band which largely seemed to function to support the football team, and visual art, other fine arts like theater and dance were nowhere to be found in the curriculum. Unfortunately, my former high school isn’t the only school in the region that doesn’t prioritize or fund the arts.
As a secondary teacher a couple of years ago in North Carolina, I saw the same thing. In fact, my position at one division in the eastern part of the state was eliminated because it couldn’t justify having a full-time theater teacher in the budget. The result was that the only arts the school of underprivileged students in the rural district had was band. Another division wanted to save money, so it hired me to teach both theater and chorus despite the fact that I didn’t possess any knowledge about music.
While I firmly believe divisions should make every effort to invest in the arts, I’m not naive enough to think that doing so is as simple as snapping one’s finger. I’ve covered enough school board and board of supervisors meetings as a journalist to know that budgets are tight. Additionally, subjects that have SOLS attached to them take precedence for good reason.
However, it seems like a cop-out to shrug off the idea of expanding arts programs because they’re costly and might not yield immediate results. Investing in students by investing in the arts will pay off. Trust me, my theater degree has been more than worth the tuition dollars I spent to obtain it. My theater classes didn’t just teach me how to act, direct and design sets and costumes. They taught me how to be confident in front of crowds, how to be a critical reader and the messiness of the human condition.
If a division can’t afford a fine arts teacher in order to offer an additional subject, they should at least consider encouraging and providing tuition assistance for current teachers to obtain additional endorsements in fine arts subjects. Taking such a route might take several years to pay off, but divisions are already taking similar approaches to staff in-demand subjects related to STEM. In fact, I remember covering a Botetourt County School Board meeting a couple years ago when the idea was discussed to help build its ranks of STEM teachers.
Instead of dwelling over the loss of the place I called home for three years, I’m deciding to remain hopeful. While this summer’s looming demolishment represents a loss for me and countless other former CVPA students, it also serves as a symbolic gesture that the arts are worth investing in. I hope other local educational institutions take note.
Aila Boyd is an educator and award-winning journalist. She holds an MFA in writing from Lindenwood University. She lives in Roanoke.