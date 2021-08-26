Boyenga: The perils of an open border and an influx of refugees

One person’s perception of a heavenly place can be quite different from another’s.

Integration is not the same experience for all refugees. Some embrace the culture they have fled to. Some exploit it. Some fear it (xenophobia). This may help explain Europe’s no-go zones, and the Minneapolis community of Cedar Riverside, (represented by Ilhan Omar), where crime is 120% of the national average. Some refugees have exploitation, or illegal drug business in mind, while others are truly seeking a better life.

The Biden administration has removed the Trump administration’s restrictions on immigration from areas that produce radical Islamist functionaries. They have opened up the southern border with an influx pouring in every month from hundreds of countries. We know not their intentions.

Do they see America as heaven or infidels or drug customers? Will they contribute to the “land that we love” or will they inflict harm? Should our existing laws of immigration that require an application and a process be enforced, or should Biden continue to violate the law and leave the borders open to anybody that wants to walk in? We’re told repeatedly that no one is above the law. Really?

As we read about the increased deaths of our youth from drug wars and overdose, and witness the behavior of the Taliban unleashed in Afghanistan, we owe to ourselves more thought on these crucial issues.

Paul Boyenga is a retired executive with more than 50 years of international experience. He has lived in Europe and the Middle East. He served for several U.S. firms in the Defense and Geo-Political arena and was a consultant to European firms for more than 20 years. He lives in Botetourt County.