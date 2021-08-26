Boyenga: The perils of an open border and an influx of refugees

After the failed Hungarian Uprising of 1956, my uncle Dick and aunt Grace hosted a displaced family from that beleaguered nation. They stayed at the farm for some time as they melded into the rural Iowa community where they became farmers.
One day the young immigrant son looked up at his father and asked, “Papa, ist diese paradies?” Father is this paradise, he wanted to know.
There was abundance. Police were few and friendly. There were no military to be seen. Vast fields of crops. There were chickens, cattle and hogs. There were pets. There was bacon and eggs frying in the morning, and baked ham dinners on Sunday after church. There was hard work. Men on tractors were tilling the fields, tending the livestock and maintaining all the machinery. Women as equal partners, dressed as they pleased, cooking for the farm hands, gathering eggs, farrowing hogs, caring for the children, and choreographing the whole shebang.
On some Saturday nights there was a barn dance with some high stepping and good fiddling. There was laughter and storytelling. There was mutual trust.
The Hungarian lad, in wonderment, asked if he was in heaven.
Compare his perception to that of a lad schooled in a madrassa (a school for the study of Islam). What would he think at the sight of this? Uncovered women in the workplace. Cleavage. Music. Dancing. Gender co-mingling. Public displays of affection. Women as equals. Pork on the diet. No call to prayer five times a day by a muezzin. Worship of choice. No religious police.
One person’s perception of a heavenly place can be quite different from another’s.
Integration is not the same experience for all refugees. Some embrace the culture they have fled to. Some exploit it. Some fear it (xenophobia). This may help explain Europe’s no-go zones, and the Minneapolis community of Cedar Riverside, (represented by Ilhan Omar), where crime is 120% of the national average. Some refugees have exploitation, or illegal drug business in mind, while others are truly seeking a better life.
The Biden administration has removed the Trump administration’s restrictions on immigration from areas that produce radical Islamist functionaries. They have opened up the southern border with an influx pouring in every month from hundreds of countries. We know not their intentions.
Do they see America as heaven or infidels or drug customers? Will they contribute to the “land that we love” or will they inflict harm? Should our existing laws of immigration that require an application and a process be enforced, or should Biden continue to violate the law and leave the borders open to anybody that wants to walk in? We’re told repeatedly that no one is above the law. Really?
As we read about the increased deaths of our youth from drug wars and overdose, and witness the behavior of the Taliban unleashed in Afghanistan, we owe to ourselves more thought on these crucial issues.
Paul Boyenga is a retired executive with more than 50 years of international experience. He has lived in Europe and the Middle East. He served for several U.S. firms in the Defense and Geo-Political arena and was a consultant to European firms for more than 20 years. He lives in Botetourt County.