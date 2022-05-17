Boysko: Senate Democrats support our law enforcement officers with real funding, not just lip service.

We have heard loud and clear that our public safety employees, our state police, and our department of corrections officers and civilians have a staffing crisis primarily because the commonwealth has not provided a livable wage for these brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way every day. Meaningful criminal justice reform includes a high quality police, sheriff and department of corrections workforce.

Readers may recall that state troopers were called upon to face the insurgent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, protecting our congressional members and staffers in the only attack ever made on our federal government since 1812. Corrections officers at our state prisons do some of the most difficult work for extremely low pay, work that is kept out of sight out and mind of most Virginians. Many of these brave men and women work two or even three jobs to make ends meet while putting themselves in harm’s way every day for us.

Senate Democrats have made it a priority to raise the pay for these critical employees. We met face to face with our state police officers and our department of corrections employees, visiting them where they work and holding hearings. We have listened as they describe the challenging conditions under which they work.

For example, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is experiencing critical security staff shortages. As of summer of 2021 there were 1,390 vacancies, leaving at least 404 unfilled essential posts per day. To put that into perspective, that means that each officer is perpetually on-call. On their “day off,” a corrections officer must wake up at 4 a.m. to call his supervisor to determine if they have enough shifts covered or if he still needs to report to his post. Since 2014, there has been a 93.6% increase in parole officer vacancies. These jobs are in rural areas of the commonwealth and an officer may have to drive more than an hour to get to work every day.

State police and VADOC pay scales are not competitive. Both agencies have seen staff leave for jobs that are less demanding and pay more. Both state police and VADOC officers undergo extensive professional training and are highly sought after by other employers. These continued staff shortages compromise safety and security, exhaust existing staff and are frankly demoralizing.

They deserve better. It’s easy to put a sticker on your car and say that you support law enforcement, but without adequate funding it’s simply lip service. Slogans and stickers do not pay bills and will not keep employees on the job.

The budget passed by Senate Democrats supports our law enforcement officers, with 5% pay raises each year for our state employees and $1,000 bonuses for all state employees, including teachers and law enforcement — all of whom have been working harder than ever during the COVID pandemic.

Only the Senate budget provides significant salary increases to bring starting salaries up to $44,000 for the woefully underpaid corrections officers who work in dangerous conditions every day at great personal sacrifice to keep us safe. Only the Senate budget also increases salaries for supervisors and funds compression adjustments so that those officers who have worked in corrections for many years do not earn less than the newly hired officers recruited with signing bonuses. Only the Senate budget includes an increase in starting salaries for sheriff’s deputies and regional jail officers and compression adjustments.

The General Assembly is not bound by the unrealistic campaign promises of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Democrats budget puts our values front and center with investments in our state employees and public safety officials to ensure they can serve all Virginians and attract the best talent to work for the commonwealth. Gov. Youngkin and the General Assembly Republicans remain stuck on $5.3 billion of gimmicky tax relief ideas without any clear way to fund them.

Virginia did not earn the Best State for Business two years in a row by indulging in reckless fiscal policy. We must honor Virginia’s traditions and reputation — including taking full responsibility for all law enforcement employees — in reaching a responsible compromise with the House of Delegates. Our men and women in blue work tirelessly to meet the charge we’ve given them. It’s our duty to keep them on the priority list.

Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko, D-Fairfax, represents the 33rd District, which includes parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties. She currently serves the Senate committees for general laws and technology, judiciary, privileges and elections, rehabilitation and social services, and transportation.