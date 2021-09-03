Branscome: The same Joe Biden

The same Joe Biden and now Afghanistan.
Is there anyone who is surprised by this long running record of Joe Biden on foreign policy?
The same Joe Biden who was the only voice in the situation room that did not think it was a good idea to kill Osama Bin Laden. The same Joe Biden who agreed with the Iraq pull out that created the Islamic State and that brutal regime.
The same Joe Biden who thinks that an open border is OK and not a crisis.
The same Joe Biden who stood in front of cameras and said to the world that he had not heard any criticism from our allies regarding his Afghanistan pull out only hours after the British House of Commons’ scathing rebuke of the same. The same Joe Biden who could not get back to Boris Johnson for more than a day regarding Afghanistan.
The same Joe Biden who decided it was a good idea to give up a very defensible air base in Afghanistan for a civilian airport and put innocent people and our soldiers into a killing field.
The same Joe Biden who proposes gun control for U.S. citizens but has armed terrorist with the most sophisticated weapons in the world funded by those same U.S. citizens. How long will it be before those weapons show up at our southern border?
The same Joe Biden who is the champion supporter of women’s rights except in Afghanistan. Where are these Joe Biden supporters?
The same Joe Biden, president of the United States, who stood in a press conference and said to the world, “They gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on is Kelly O’Donnell of NBC.” The president of the United States is instructed! Instructed by whom? If Joe Biden can’t even make the decision of which reporter to call on in a press conference then who instructed him on Afghanistan? Who is instructing him on every other critical decision that effects so many other people in the world?
Do the Joe Biden supporters — Ralph Northam, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe — have the same instructors? How many people did Joe Biden kill today because of his instructors and supporters? How bad will it be when Joe Biden is instructed on the next crisis? What are Joe Biden’s instructions on Taiwan or Ukraine?
There are several questions here that everyone should be asking, but I know there are many readers who just have too much on their plates right now. Like the crisis of what to rename their street because the current name was offensive. Like the statues, diversity, and gender crisis in our universities and government schools. And the biggest one of all, the crisis of mean tweets.
Branscome lives in Rockbridge County.