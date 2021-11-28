Britt: Young voters are losing interest in Democrats, and Republicans can win them over

This year the youth vote in Virginia dropped significantly. Only about 25% of young voters participated in the gubernatorial election.

For comparison, last year Virginia had one of the highest youth voting rates at 56%, and even in the last gubernatorial election, over 33% of young voters participated. Not since 2013 has youth participation been as low as it was this year. But, enthusiasm among young voters is only waning on the left.

In the Nov. 2 election, young voters only preferred Terry McAulliffe by 7%, a drastic drop from the 33% margin Joe Biden enjoyed over Donald Trump or the 39% margin Ralph Northam held over Ed Gillespie in the last gubernatorial election.

This 26 percentage point drop in Democrat support from young voters between this year and last year is because the young voters who supported Democrats stayed home, but the young voters who supported Republicans still showed up.

As a young voter and Virginian myself, it’s really no surprise either. Democrats are at best uninspiring and at worst to blame for many of our problems. Unemployment is still highest among young adults who were also hit hardest of all age groups during the initial lockdown last year, and it’s worst for those living in Democrat-run states. The eight states with the highest unemployment rates all have Democrat governors.