Britt: Young voters are losing interest in Democrats, and Republicans can win them over

This year the youth vote in Virginia dropped significantly. Only about 25% of young voters participated in the gubernatorial election.
For comparison, last year Virginia had one of the highest youth voting rates at 56%, and even in the last gubernatorial election, over 33% of young voters participated. Not since 2013 has youth participation been as low as it was this year. But, enthusiasm among young voters is only waning on the left.
In the Nov. 2 election, young voters only preferred Terry McAulliffe by 7%, a drastic drop from the 33% margin Joe Biden enjoyed over Donald Trump or the 39% margin Ralph Northam held over Ed Gillespie in the last gubernatorial election.
This 26 percentage point drop in Democrat support from young voters between this year and last year is because the young voters who supported Democrats stayed home, but the young voters who supported Republicans still showed up.
As a young voter and Virginian myself, it’s really no surprise either. Democrats are at best uninspiring and at worst to blame for many of our problems. Unemployment is still highest among young adults who were also hit hardest of all age groups during the initial lockdown last year, and it’s worst for those living in Democrat-run states. The eight states with the highest unemployment rates all have Democrat governors.
Since Biden took office, gas prices are up by 44%. Inflation has driven consumer prices up 5.4% in the last year. For the first time since the Great Depression, the majority of young adults live at home.
In Virginia specifically, college students face on average the ninth highest cost for higher education at public institutions, and we rank fourth in the nation for highest average student loan size at $39,472 per borrower.
In nearly every facet of life, young adults face hardships unlike what older adults today experienced at the same age, and based off McAulliffe’s campaign, Democrats think our biggest concern is over who brokered Taylor Swift’s contracts.
The door is wide open for Republicans to retake the youth vote, and our values are aligned. We have an inspiring message and effective policies. All we need is to finally invest in getting our message to the youth vote.
Up until now, we have largely accepted defeat, adopting the narrative that all young voters vote Democrat. The numbers clearly show that this is not the case.
Young voters are looking for effective solutions and an inspiring message. We want quality, affordable higher education, and contrary to the Democrats’ position, we want parents to be involved in primary education. We also want greater safety and security, both in our local communities and around the globe. We want a fair chance, a shot at making it without a prohibitively high cost of living or overbearing regulations. We still want the American Dream, and the Republican Party offers policy solutions that provide for all of this. It’s just time that we invest our time and resources in the younger demographic, just as we do everyone else.
As the party who has struggled with the youth vote for decades, we should be proud of the fact that we held our own on Tuesday, and we should also look at this as an opportunity to inspire more young people to join us. If we don’t, the Democrats certainly will, and when the youth voting bloc reengages, we will be making, or breaking, elections.
Courtney Hope Britt is the national chair of the College Republican National Committee. She is a Virginia native and a graduate of John Tyler Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond School of Law.