Brock: Griffith is missing an opportunity to show he cares about the coal miners who elected him

I’ve lived in Southwest Virginia all my life, and I started working in the coal mines as a teenager. When I was 45, after decades of working for Westmoreland Coal, I noticed it was becoming difficult for me to walk through the mine without stopping to rest. It got worse and worse, and became difficult to do much of anything without getting winded. By my mid-50s, I was diagnosed with black lung and could no longer work.

Black lung is caused by inhaling coal and silica dust while working in the mines. Some days, I worked in dust so thick, I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face. The dust accumulates in the miner’s lungs and becomes hard like concrete. It makes it harder and harder to breathe, ultimately suffocating many. There is no cure for it, only therapies to live with it.

When a miner gets diagnosed with black lung, his employer is required by law to pay for all the ongoing medical treatment the disease requires, and to provide a monthly disability payment of less than $700 for the miner to live on. But when the company goes bankrupt, the federal government picks up the tab through a program called the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

I had to fight Westmoreland Coal for 14 years to get the medical care and disability benefits that were owed to me as a miner with black lung. In fact, Westmoreland only quit fighting me on it after my case was scrutinized in the media.

Not long after I finally received my black lung benefits and medical card, Westmoreland and a number of other coal companies started filing for bankruptcy. These bankruptcies pawned me and about 20,000 other miners off onto the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

The trust fund is financed by the black lung excise tax, a very small tax paid by coal companies for each ton of coal they sell. Congress must extend this tax each year, but failed to do so this past December, effectively slashing this crucial source of funds for sick and dying miners by more than half. Thanks to our lawmakers, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is now losing $2.8 million every week as a result.

Another issue with the black lung excise tax is that it does not apply to coal exported to other countries, which makes up a large percentage of the coal mined in Southwest Virginia and across Appalachia.

In many cases, these are the mines that are causing the worst cases of black lung. Because they are mostly exporting valuable metallurgical coal used to make steel, these companies can justify having workers cut through tons of sandstone, exposing them to incredible levels of toxic silica dust. This export loophole costs the trust fund tens of millions of dollars each year.

There is a bill before Congress called the Black Lung Trust Fund Solvency Act. It wouldn’t do anything about the export loophole, but it would restore the historic rate of the black lung excise tax and extend it for 10 years. This would be a big step in the right direction. We miners have asked U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, to support this legislation, but he has shown no interest.

He has told us he can’t help us as he is not on the right congressional committee. Never mind that he weighs in on other issues outside his committee assignments all the time. He told us he wants to find a compromise with the coal companies that can shore up the trust fund, but he’s never given any idea what that compromise might be.

Griffith should represent the sick miners in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia who have supported him at the polls election after election. Yet he just folds his hands and sits back when we need him most. It is my belief that Griffith is more interested in supporting the greed of the coal companies than the needs of the coal miners.

He has dodged this issue for long enough. It is time for Griffith to stop dodging, and make a public commitment to us miners. I am calling on Griffith to co-sponsor the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund Solvency Act (H.R. 6462), and to commit to leading the way on future legislation that will close the export loophole. If he doesn’t feel like he can do that, then he needs to tell us what compromise he thinks he could live with.

Brock is president of the Southwest Virginia Black Lung Association, Chapter 2, based in Norton.