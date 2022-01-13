Brooks: Equalization of students at Franklin County High School

Many school districts are questioning the use of class ranks and choosing to eliminate them completely after many debates.

In October 2020, Loudoun County in Northern Virginia voted to join the other districts in completely eliminating class ranks for the incoming freshman class of 2025.

Though many school divisions are coming to this conclusion in recent years, Franklin County has not used class ranks for years.

Franklin County High School seeks to equalize students, as they proudly state that they “do not rank students.” This is not a problem on its own.

However, Franklin County High School is constantly seeking to lower the standards for its most advanced students.

At a school as large as Franklin County, why do those in charge seek to lower the standards for the many students who want to challenge themselves?

This lowering of standards does not make school easier, and as a recent graduate of Franklin County High School, I experienced firsthand the difficulties caused by the administration’s equalization.

A seemingly small way that the administration is equalizing students is through seniors’ class rank at the end of the year.

Even though colleges and scholarships are looking less at class rank each year, it remains a tangible measure of personal achievement. Those students who take all of the college level classes that they can fit into their schedules, focus on school, and work hard to achieve good grades in all of their classes should be able to see their success at the end of their senior year in a tangible way if they so please.

They work hard for four years, and at the end are told that, even if they ask privately, it is unfair to those near the bottom for anyone to know their rank. The most that they can know is their class percentage, which feels more like an appeasement than anything that truly shows achievement.

However, the administration of Franklin County High School does more to place their students on the same level than just restricting access to class ranks. Those students who are the most academically inclined are offered fewer and fewer opportunities each academic year.

Franklin County High School offers students about 23 dual enrollment or advanced placement classes, with two of these being trade based classes.

When compared to Patrick Henry High School, in Roanoke, not only does Franklin County have fewer overall college level classes (Patrick Henry has about 26 without technical classes), they are less widespread.

Patrick Henry’s college courses cover far more than just the basic core subjects. They offer classes outside of the requirements, from economics to music theory. This provides much more support for their most advanced students, including those who may have more diverse interests.

In addition to the lack of college-level courses offered at Franklin County High School, the scheduling system makes it difficult to sign up for multiple in the same year.

The students at Franklin County take four courses per semester, with the majority of advance placement courses and many dual enrollment courses lasting for the entire academic year.

If a student takes one of these yearlong courses, they are only allowed seven classes that year instead of the typical eight. Not only do college courses take away from the total number of courses that can be taken at a given time, they often overlap with each other.

When a student wants to push themselves by taking multiple college courses in a school year, which should be extremely feasible, they are forced to choose between them in many cases.

How can students take advantage of the few advanced courses offered when they are only scheduled in one period and overlap with many other courses?

There are many small things that Franklin County High School can do for their students. More AP/Dual Enrollment classes, encouragement to take those classes, and recognition for students who work hard during their senior year.

Franklin County High School has a very diverse student population and does a relatively good job of supporting those students who require a little extra academic support. However, they need to apply the same support to the other side of their student body.

Academically advanced students are often overlooked. The administration needs to step up and do better for the students that do good for the school.

All students deserve appreciation and support from their administration.

Brooks, a freshman at the College of William and Mary, is a recent graduate of Franklin County High School who lives in Rocky Mount.